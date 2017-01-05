The platform offers impressive B2B commerce capabilities that are easy to use, simple to learn and straightforward to configure.

After struggling with a limited solution that did not provide all the automation needed to run its B2B business efficiently, RDJ decided it was time to move to a more robust platform that would allow it to grow its B2B business. The main requirements for the new platform was that it could seamlessly integrate to RDJ’s already existing manufacturing process, adapt to its B2B order lifecycle and facilitate visibility of the order processing to all team members, which until then had to be done through time consuming manual phone calls across departments.

The company ultimately chose GoECart for its robust and visually appealing reporting capabilities, and for its top notch inventory and order management systems, features which allowed for precise inventory forecasting and full visibility of the order manufacturing and fulfillment processes, breaking away from the inefficient processes they had to go through before. Enterprise-grade security, redundancy and disaster recovery were also key factors in the decision.

“We’re very happy to have found GoECart. The platform offers impressive B2B commerce capabilities that are easy to use, simple to learn and straightforward to configure. Its unique features will allow us to grow our network of vendors, create long-lasting relationships with our customers, while running our B2B wholesale business much more efficiently. Moreover, its powerful reporting tools and unified data repository allow for more effective and real-time communication across all departments, which is one of our top priorities for 2017” said Al Velasco, Senior Vice President of RDJ.

“We are certain that GoECart is the perfect suite to power RDJ’s next-generation B2B commerce. The platform offers many out-of-the-box features that today’s B2B merchants need to succeed in such a highly competitive marketplace, such as subscription options that will allow customers to schedule regular orders and low-stock notifications, which notify customers when their stocks are running low and they should place a new order” said Manish Chowdhary, Founder and CEO of GoECart. “I am very pleased with the work our team has done so far, and I welcome RDJ to our fast-growing family of merchants.”

About Ronaldo Designer Jewelry

With more than 25 years of industry experience and a steadfast commitment to quality, Ronaldo has spent thousands of hours honing his jewelry design skills. Through superior workmanship, incomparable attention to detail, and his unique style, Ronaldo has become known as one of the premier jewelry artists in the United States. Ronaldo uses only the finest raw materials, including 14k gold wire, platinum, and argentium silver to create his masterpieces. Once his designs are sculpted in metal, Ronaldo compliments them with superior quality gemstones, semi-precious stones, cameos, and pearls.

About GoECart

GoECart provides a unified commerce platform, GoECart 360, which enables emerging brands and established merchants to manage all aspects of omni-channel commerce using a single cloud-based system—from mobile optimized b2b and b2c ecommerce storefront, order and inventory management, and in-store POS, to marketing, merchandising, e-marketplaces integration, fulfillment, and customer service tools. GoECart eliminates technology and integration hassles, allowing businesses to run better and grow faster. Additionally, GoECart’s cloud-based model delivers on the rewards of software-as-a-service (SaaS). These include zero investment in infrastructure, no integration headaches, free upgrades, and affordable pay-as-you-go pricing.