North Polyethylene Report-The Global Impact "Low-cost NGL feedstocks have placed North America at the forefront of an unprecedented polyethylene capacity expansion through the end of this decade."

Townsend Solutions and PLG Consulting have combined forces to formulate the most comprehensive ten-year view of the global polyethylene value chain available. In one of the biggest transformational events for the global plastics industry, low-cost NGL feedstocks have placed North America at the forefront of an unprecedented polyethylene capacity expansion through the end of this decade. As a result, total production capacity is expected to grow by 7.3 MM tons annually (36%) vs. 2015 levels. Speculation abounds as to the actual production volume, export volume and foreign destination of the additional capacity over the next several years. To better understand the likely implications for the global polyethylene industry, detailed analysis of macro-economic, regional polyethylene markets, cost, and logistics factors must be analyzed to understand the future global polyethylene market and supply chain.

As polyethylene is by far the largest volume plastic, the unprecedented capacity growth in North America will have profound implications for a wide range of competing and complimentary materials and downstream uses and products. The report produced by the real-world experts from Townsend Solutions and PLG Consulting delivers a comprehensive and understandable synopsis of the short and long term repercussions to the global and domestic polyethylene and related industries.

About the report

The North American Polyethylene report uniquely analyzes and summarizes the following key topics:



Shale gas value chain analysis on long term North American polyethylene competitiveness

A ten-year global supply, demand and capacity forecast

- Separated into ten worldwide regions

- With exclusive global trade flow forecast



Downstream value chain impact analysis to North American plastic converters and manufacturing industries

Global and North American polyethylene logistics overview

North American export packaging market insights

Global total delivered cost analysis from key export regions to top trade destinations

Risk and opportunity analysis throughout each section

