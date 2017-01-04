SpotterRF Awards Pile Up for Drone Detecting A2000 Radar

SpotterRF, the leader in low-cost compact surveillance radar (CSR), caps off the year with worldwide praise for its new industry leading A2000. This winning technology is the first CSR to provide cost-effective wide area deterrence against the growing threat of low flying UAV (drones) proliferating worldwide. SpotterRF also leads industry efforts to improve FAA rule changes allowing electrical utilities and other critical infrastructure to rapidly respond to incoming drones intent on destruction of people and property.

“The FAA estimates the number of commercial drones will explode from less than 20,000 to 600,000 in the coming year,” states Logan Harris, CEO for SpotterRF. “This increases risk of drone misuse against our critical infrastructure. We are pleased to provide immediate relief to power substations and others that have become targets due to the ability of low-cost drones that can carry dangerous payloads.”

The Spotter A2000 has garnered the 2016 Platinum Homeland Security Award, Best Drone Detection Perimeter Protection from American Security Today; been named 2016 ASIS International Accolades Winner; and most recently won Best Alarm & Detection Product 2016 from Detektor International—the only U.S. company so recognized by this European-based program. SpotterRF competed and was named winner among such industry goliaths like Axis, FLIR, Bosche, and Milestone Systems.

As a leader in drone detection technology, SpotterRF has shared its expertise on the topic during a recent Security Industry Association (SIA) webinar and in a SIA Technology Insights article.

"We are pleased to work with SpotterRF to increase awareness of the unique dangers that can be created by drones," SIA Director of Industry Relations Ron Hawkins said. "Their understanding of the nature of the threat and the countermeasures that are required can help security professionals to manage this new risk and keep people and property safe."

SpotterRF is rapidly becoming the de facto standard for affordable wide area perimeter protection across the globe. Five of the top ten U.S. utility companies now us SpotterRF radar as a key component in protecting the nation’s electrical grid.

SpotterRF delivers its award-winning compact surveillance radar (CSR) systems through more than 60 strategic integrators to a global marketplace in 24 countries on six continents.

SpotterRF will be displayed along with IndustrialENET at the upcoming show, Distributech, held in San Diego on January 31- February 2 at booth 4003.

About SpotterRF

SpotterRF provides protection beyond fences with the world’s most advanced Compact Surveillance Radar (CSR) system for perimeter security and force protection. Made in the USA and engineered for extreme conditions, SpotterRF technology is the most compact, lightweight, energy efficient, and cost-effective radar for elite warfighters and critical infrastructure requirements, such as electrical utilities. For a more information visit https://spotterrf.com/commercial-products/.

