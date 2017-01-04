T. Swanson Appointed President & CEO of OneNeck® IT Solutions

Terry Swanson, President & CEO of OneNeck IT Solutions Terry has vast experience and exposure in a wide-range of vertical markets with leading technology companies. It’s precisely why he’s been appointed president and CEO. He has the critical insights necessary to move OneNeck forward.

Today, OneNeck® IT Solutions makes it official — Terry Swanson is the new president and CEO. A Minnesota-native, Swanson will continue to work from the company’s office in Eden Prairie.

“This is a change in leadership, not a change in strategy,” Swanson stated. “We have a long-term strategic plan and vision for OneNeck. Under my leadership, I will ensure it is carried forward along with the continued delivery of innovative hybrid IT solutions that support our customer’s mission-critical business processes.”

Swanson, a 30-year industry veteran, joined OneNeck in 2011. At that time, he was the CEO of two of OneNeck’s subsidiary companies. Over the years, as the company grew, and the subsidiaries unified to become OneNeck IT Solutions, Swanson held a number of positions. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president of Sales and Marketing.

“Terry has vast experience and exposure in a wide-range of vertical markets with leading technology companies,” stated Dave Wittwer, president and CEO of TDS Telecom with management oversight of OneNeck. “It’s precisely why he’s been appointed president and CEO. He has the critical insights necessary to move OneNeck forward and facilitate their ongoing, rapid growth.”

When sharing the news with his 550 co-workers, Swanson said, “I’m excited about this great opportunity to serve you, our employees, as we go forward. Thank you for your continued support and helping to carry-out our vision. I firmly believe we have a solid foundation of coworkers, facilities and hybrid technology solutions. With your ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding service to our customers, I’m confident our best years lie ahead."

OneNeck offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions along with state-of-the-art data center facilities in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest and Southwest parts of the United States.

“With Terry’s tremendous amount of knowledge, years of experience and solid skills, OneNeck will continue delivering the hybrid solutions clients need most,” Wittwer added. “Under his leadership, the company will continue to delight customers and deliver the right solutions in accordance with the highest ethical standards and principles.”

Swanson succeeds Phil LaForge to become the company’s second president and CEO. Prior to joining OneNeck, Terry held various positions with CDW Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., 3Com Corporation and IBM. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota’s Institute of Technology. In his free time, Swanson enjoys being outdoors and honing his wildlife photography skills.

OneNeck IT Solutions offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services and IT hardware. In addition to their state-of-the-art facility in Oregon, OneNeck also has top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.