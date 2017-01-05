Benetech, Inc. Offers New Inspection Door With Curved Design

Screw Conveyor Trough Inspection Door Because of the high quality and superior performance of our Screw Conveyor Trough Inspection Door, maintenance groups are using it and saving on both time and maintenance costs.

Benetech, Inc., a leader in dust mitigation and bulk material handling systems, has announced the availability of its new Screw Conveyor Trough Inspection Door featuring a curved design that adapts to the conveyor housing’s U-shaped side.

Similar to Benetech’s standard Inspection Door, the Screw Conveyor Trough Inspection Door ensures both proper servicing of components such as belt cleaners and efficient housekeeping that helps control build-up. The new door’s customizable curvature makes the door an even greater asset to a project’s demands.

Simple to install, open and close, the Screw Conveyor Trough Inspection Door allows quick and easy access for conveyor belt clean-out, inspection and repair with notably less maintenance time. It also reduces dust accumulation on the door and the frame while providing a dust-tight seal that stops material leakage from the access cutout and the side of the chute. Its curvature to the conveyor further prevents material from falling out when the door is opened.

Other advantages include ergonomic cam-action; never-seize closing latches with adjustable tension to suit operation requirements; the elimination of bolts, alleviating the possibility of stripped bolt threads and making access easier; and heavy-duty handles that will not bend. The door is available in both standard and custom sizes as well.

“Because of the high quality and superior performance of our Screw Conveyor Trough Inspection Door, maintenance groups are using it and saving on both time and maintenance costs,” said Benetech Vice President of Operations John Pircon. “This is inspiring our customers to ask about even more of its possible applications. The new door exemplifies the rewarding, collaborative effort between Benetech and its customers to solve a pressing maintenance issue.”

Benetech provides complete, performance-based solutions for dust mitigation and bulk material handling systems. Its products, services and technologies reduce risk, prevent spillage, improve material flow and reinforce compliance. A partner in planning, engineering and operating dust control and material handling, Benetech helps companies assess challenges, establish priorities and achieve the results they require. For more information, please call (630) 844-1300 or visit http://www.benetechglobal.com.