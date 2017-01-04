The TWAIN Working Group (TWG), a not-for-profit organization designed to provide and foster a universal public standard which links applications and image acquisition devices, today announced the addition of Panasonic System Communications Company of North America to its Board of Directors. Panasonic’s Board Membership will provide valuable contributions in further definition and growth of the TWAIN standard.

Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, a developer of reliable technology solutions for government and commercial enterprises, nonprofit organizations, creative professionals and SMBs, will actively participate in the TWAIN Technical Committee on development of the TWAIN Classic and TWAIN Direct™ specifications, along with exercising its voting privileges as a new Board member on TWG projects and initiatives.

Said Peter Bedell, Sr. Business Development Manager at Panasonic, "Panasonic has supported the TWAIN specification for years with our scanner drivers. Now we are looking to support the good people of the TWAIN Board to help define the future of the specification as it evolves to meet the latest demands of cloud computing. We see the TWAIN Board as a community of like-minded individuals with a common goal: making scanning easier for customers. I personally hope to see membership participation grow during my tenure."

"Panasonic is a great addition to the TWAIN Board and growing list of scanner manufacturers that want to see the standard evolve with advancing technologies," says Jon Harju, Chair of the TWAIN Working Group and CTO at Visioneer Inc. "With so many changes on the horizon, this is an exciting time to be a member and we welcome their experience and insight."

About Panasonic System Communications Company of North America

Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers reliable technology solutions for government and commercial enterprises, nonprofit organizations, creative professionals and SMBs. Technologies include mobile computing devices and support services, point-of-sale solutions, video surveillance systems, video evidence capture and management solutions, professional displays, projectors, digital signage, video production equipment, and office communications and productivity solutions.

About The TWAIN Working Group

The TWAIN Working Group, established in 1992, is a not-for-profit association of industry leaders who have gathered to create a standard that benefits the imaging industry as a whole. TWAIN's purpose is to provide and foster a universal public standard which links applications and image acquisition devices. The ongoing mission of this organization is to continue to enhance the standard to accommodate future technologies. TWAIN generates multiple opportunities for application developers and users to access information and broaden the standard; through a developer’s forum (twainforum.org), main website (twain.org), Wikipedia page and online self-certification process. Current members of the TWAIN Working Group include Visioneer, Inc., Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, Microtek, Inc., Avision Inc., ExactCODE GmbH, Fujitsu Computer Products of America Inc., InoTec GmbH Organisationssyteme, Kodak Alaris, Picture Elements, Ambir Technology, Dynamsoft, Epson, Spike Labs, PDF Association and Hewlett Packard. More information about the TWAIN API and imaging standard can be obtained on The TWAIN Working Group's Web site at http://www.twain.org.