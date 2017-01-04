BestMe.com Launches to Make Self Improvement Easier in 2017

BestMe empowers you to build the habits of a healthy and happy life. “Less than 10% of people achieve New Year’s resolutions, but that number will be much higher when we embrace a new approach,” Founder and CEO Chris Bradicich

BestMe.com, a new website which curates scientifically-backed products and techniques to achieve self-improvement goals such as eating healthy, exercising more, sleeping better, improving mood, increasing productivity and deepening relationships, today launched its website after a private 3-month Beta program. BestMe’s goal-oriented content – developed in partnership with nutritionists, fitness trainers, yoga teachers, relationship coaches and other real-world experts – and its trusted featured products and services save consumers time and help them be more successful as they strive to increase health and happiness.

“Less than 10% of people achieve New Year’s resolutions, but that number will be much higher when we embrace a new approach,” said the company’s Founder and CEO Chris Bradicich. “Major strides in behavior science, psychology and physiology have revealed that lasting change comes through breaking down your goals into tiny habits and embracing a system that makes it easy to build them, so that the change you want becomes automatic. BestMe is here to help you get informed and pick a smart approach to improve your life.”

As per the Global Market Development Center, 1 in 2 Americans are shifting from health care to self-care, but consumers struggle with confusing, costly and inconvenient existing solutions. The BestMe platform, which features written and video content and top tools, techniques and coaching from solution experts across physical and mental health disciplines, is organized around key pillars of a healthy and happy life. BestMe aims to serve as a guidepost to help consumers develop healthy habits of happy people and pick smart approaches, products and services to empower success.

“Whereas ‘the pursuit of happiness,’ is an inalienable right in our Constitution,” said Bradicich, “nobody ever really gets taught what happiness actually is. As it turns out, the things that give us the most happiness, such as our relationships, our attitudes and our ability to manage our emotions, are skills that are often overlooked in America today, where rates of anxiety, stress and depression are rising rapidly.”

New users will receive the BestMe Guide to Authentic Happiness, which draws upon research from Harvard, Stanford and Berkeley on the practices and characteristics of genuinely happy people. Users can get started with the BestMe Welcome Quiz, a confidential form which will be used to help the platform serve its up-and-coming community to achieve their most important goals. For more information, visit BestMe on Facebook, Pinterest and http://www.BestMe.com.