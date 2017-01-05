TicketBiscuit and Instagift CEO Join Forces to Help High Schools

StateChamps provides online ticketing for high schools and high school athletic associations. I’ve always cared about one thing above all else... providing the best e-ticketing experience possible for our schools and fans.

Schmidt’s Instagift platform was the technology behind Birmingham startup Preptix, which recently relocated to Atlanta after an acquisition. "I’m extremely proud of the work Instagift’s ecommerce software has done for the state’s biggest high schools, along with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. I’ve always cared about one thing above all else... providing the best e-ticketing experience possible for our schools and fans."

TicketBiscuit, Schmidt said, shares his goal and vision. "As a designer of high-school e-ticketing software, I appreciate when it is done the right way. Jeff and his team, like me, are committed to building a great product. I especially love the work they’ve done on mobile with their Share and Tear technology. Mobile ticketing is the future, and StateChamps is the industry leader in mobile. Plus, I love that they’re in Alabama."

TicketBiscuit CEO Jeff Gale added, "We’re long-time admirers of Nate and Instagift, and we were equally impressed by the technology he and his company provided for Preptix. We’re happy to be on the same team now: the team playing for schools, athletes, and fans."

About TicketBiscuit

TicketBiscuit, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Birmingham, AL, provides proprietary software that powers the online ticket sales of over 2000 clients and partners across North America and around the world. Since launching the StateChamps division in 2015, the company has reached exclusive ticketing deals with hundreds of high schools nationwide, including seven state high school athletics associations. StateChamps was also recognized as a preferred vendor and online ticket supplier of the National Interscholastic Association of Athletic Administrators. For more information, please visit statechamps.com.

About Instagift

Instagift, founded in 2009 and located in Birmingham’s Innovation Depot, is one of the country’s top eGift card providers for local restaurants and retail. Currently it powers eGift card sales for 1500 merchant locations in over 30 states. Instagift’s software platform is also behind BhamGiftCards.com, TheSuperDeal.com, BirminghamMenus.com, and ran Preptix.com prior to its acquisition. Instagift’s CEO Nate Schmidt was recently named the Managing Director of the new Velocity Accelerator at Innovation Depot.