Pyramid Healthcare, Blair County Drug & Alcohol Partnerships, and the law offices of Edgar Snyder & Associates provided 42 free rides home in Blair County from 10 PM – 3 AM on Saturday, December 31 as part of the “Take a Cab, We’ll Pay the Tab” campaign.

As part of an effort to reduce alcohol-related crashes and fatalities during the holiday season, Pyramid Healthcare and its community partners dispatched sober drivers who gave 91 residents of Blair County a safe alternative to driving buzzed or drunk after a night out celebrating the New Year.

For over 20 years, the “Take a Cab, We’ll Pay the Tab” campaign has provided safe, free rides from sober drivers. The longevity of the “Take a Cab” program demonstrates Pyramid Healthcare’s commitment to making its community a better and safer place.

About Pyramid Healthcare, Inc.

Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. is a premier provider of behavioral health care founded in 1999 and headquartered in Altoona, PA. Pyramid operates over 80 facilities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina, offering a full continuum of treatment and recovery services for adults and teens. Its facilities are CARF accredited and staffed by licensed and qualified professionals.