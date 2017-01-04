Productive Edge wins growth and culture awards in 2016 “We hire and retain great people who are passionate about technology. Our continued growth is a testament to our clients’ success, and we are proud and grateful to be their go-to solution partner."

Productive Edge LLC (”PE”), a global digital consultancy, announced today that it has made the “Inc 5000” list for the 3rd consecutive year, was listed as “Crain's Fast 50's” 24th fastest growing company and has been selected by “Chicago’s Best and Brightest” as one of Chicago’s best employers.

Founded in 2008 by Wyatt Kapastin and Joel Livet, Productive Edge has built a broad portfolio of enterprise clients and has grown from a startup into a global firm with offices in four countries. While PE began as a technology company delivering sophisticated web and mobile applications, its capabilities have evolved to encompass digital strategy and technology R&D, with a focus on providing end-to-end solutions that drive long-term revenue for its clients.

“Productive Edge delivers integrated digital solutions for our clients that create and sustain meaningful customer experiences,” says Kapastin. “With our outcomes-based approach, we play the role of a strategic partner whose principal objective is to positively impact our clients’ revenue and profitability.”

The special ingredient to Productive Edge’s success has always been the high caliber of its global team. “We hire and retain great people who are passionate about technology and obsess about the end user experience, and our agile approaches demonstrate our expertise and deliver results quickly,” says Livet. “Our continued growth is a testament to our clients’ success, and we are proud and grateful to be their go-to solution provider."

As their trusted partner, companies also look to Productive Edge to help them navigate the ever-changing world of emerging technology. “Through our ‘PE Enterprise Labs’ offering, we provide ‘R&D-as-a-service’ to large companies who are challenged to innovate,” says Kapastin. “We help organizations identify and evaluate opportunities to harness emerging tech before it even hits the radars of the major analysts."

Remaining the provider of choice requires Productive Edge to be adaptive and forward thinking, and partnerships are core to its approach. “In 2017, we are focused on maximizing our strong partnerships with leading technology companies, leveraging our combined advancements to benefit our customers,” says Livet. “Best-in-class partners, such as Xamarin, enable us to offer advantages to our clients that others cannot.”

Productive Edge is committed to helping its customers stay competitive and remain at the cutting edge. “One of our greatest strengths is our ability to continuously harness the passions of our PE team members,” says Kapastin. “Whether it’s Blockchain, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence or IoT, our technologists are constantly assessing the latest tech for viability and applicability to our customers’ objectives. This is the type of strategic partnership that our clients have come to expect from us.”

To learn more about PE, or for a complimentary consultation, connect with their team at Services(at)ProductiveEdge(dot)com or 312-561-9000.