On January 1, prominent insurance coverage lawyer, Damian J. Arguello, announced the opening of his new law firm, Colorado Insurance Law Center. Through Colorado Insurance Law Center, Arguello will continue to help businesses and individuals resolve insurance issues in transactions, operations, and litigation.

“We all rely on complex insurance policies to protect us against disaster. Yet, few clients hire lawyers proficient with insurance coverage issues to counsel them before claims occur on how these policies impact their other contracts and legal matters. I want to change that,” says Arguello.

Formerly a partner at venerable Colorado law firm Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP, Arguello has over 25 years of insurance expertise. He has helped his clients recover tens of millions of dollars of insurance proceeds over the past dozen years.

Arguello’s innovative business focus and insurance industry “insider” perspective distinguishes Colorado Insurance Law Center from other law firms. Before law school, Arguello was the claims manager of a top-20 insurance brokerage, helped McKinsey & Company consultants reengineer a major insurance company’s claims process, and was a multi-line claims adjuster.

Arguello–a frequent lecturer and commentator to the bench, bar, and insurance groups–says the law firm will also be an educational resource for insurance law and insurance industry issues. Arguello will also serve as a consultant and expert witness on insurance matters.

Colorado Insurance Law Center serves clients in the Front Range and statewide from its base in Westminster, Colorado along the US 36 corridor. For more information, please visit http://www.ColoradoInsuranceLawCenter.com or call (303) 427-2454.