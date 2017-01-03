Achieving UL 2703 Certification for PV Stealth confirms the quality and durability of our product and gives installers a cost competitive, easy to use solution in jurisdictions that require UL certification of the solar racking systems.

Last week PV Racking completed product certification testing of its solar roof racking system, PV Stealth. Testing was conducted by CSA Group, a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) and global provider of testing and certification services. CSA Group certified the PV Stealth product to Class “A” Fire Resistance Rating for Type 1, listed PV modules as well as grounding, bonding, and mechanical loading.

“We can’t speak highly enough of the CSA Group for helping us get our newest product 2703 certified. The PV Stealth line was developed to reduce the installation times, number of parts inventoried, and overall costs for solar installers working with residential and commercial pitched roofs,” said Devin Paris, VP of Product Development at PV Racking. “Our solar mounting solutions have a reputation for strength and durability while being cost effective and easy to use. Achieving UL 2703 Certification for PV Stealth confirms the quality and durability of our product and gives installers a cost competitive, easy to use solution in jurisdictions that require UL certification of the solar racking systems.”

“PV Racking has been committed to providing the best quality roof and ground solar racking systems available on the market and receiving this certification validates our product quality,” said Barry Moore, President and CEO of Moore Energy, PV Racking’s parent company and a Solar Power World Top 500 Solar Contractor in 2014, 15, and 16. “Being installers ourselves, we know what works when installing solar racking systems. Developing a product such as Stealth which simplifies the installation, saving time and money on the roof was the logical next step from our very popular solar ground mount system and we are very pleased with the results.”

The PV Stealth product is a “Clamp Free” solar mounting system which incorporates a channel in which the solar panels simply lay into, eliminating the need to install clamps on each module. The system is compatible with most commercially available flashing, metal roof, and tile roof connection systems. The PV Stealth series is ideal for solar installers looking for a durable, cost-effective and aesthetically pleasing solar rooftop racking system.

Contact PV Racking for more information. http://www.PVRACKING.com or (855) PV RACKS / (855)787-2257

About PV Racking:

PV Racking was developed by innovative solar installers who were confident they could transform traditional labor-intensive clamped racking systems into sleeker, more effective clamp-free designs. PV Racking systems reduce the labor efforts of installers, and provide a seamless structure that is aesthetically pleasing for a consumer’s property.