Greenberg Traurig’s Kemal Hawa to Speak at PTC’17

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Kemal Hawa will be participating in the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC)’17 conference, Jan. 15-18, 2017 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

Hawa will moderate the roundtable, “Key Business and Legal Issues Associated with Delivering Content to the Edge.” The discussion will discuss the strategic relationships required to deliver content to the edge of the network, closer to the user. These relationships often span the telecommunications industry and involve content providers, data center operators, telecommunications carriers, internet exchange operators, content delivery networks, equipment vendors, and channel partners. The roundtable will review key issues to consider when entering these relationships, common pitfalls to avoid, and contracting best practices.

According to PTC's website, the annual conference is the Asia-Pacific's premier telecommunications event. The three-day event focuses on planning, networking, and discovering what the upcoming year will bring. “PTC’17: Changing Realities will explore the changing realities of business, customer demands, the global economy, and the global regulatory environment to help attendees identify how these new realities will affect them and how they can chart their own paths through the dynamic changes of the industry,” according to the conference’s website.

Hawa focuses his practice on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media, and technology industries, domestically and internationally. Hawa regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, investment banks, and creditors’ committees on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and restructurings, investments, financing arrangements, licensing agreements, and commercial transactions. Hawa assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the cloud computing space, including the negotiation of data center and co-location leases, globally. He also has significant experience in the negotiation of network infrastructure transactions, including submarine cable systems (builds, financings, and capacity procurement), as well as terrestrial fiber optic network transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP is an international, multi-practice law firm with approximately 2,000 attorneys serving clients from 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is No. 1 on the 2015 Law360 Most Charitable Firms list, second largest in the U.S. on the 2016 Law360 400, Top 20 on the 2015 Am Law Global 100, and among the 2016 BTI Brand Elite. More information at: http://www.gtlaw.com.