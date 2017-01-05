Christie Vive Audio, with its unique design and amazing acoustics, perfectly suits our needs. We’re delighted to be among the leading exhibitors in the region to deploy state-of-the-art audio and visual solutions from Christie...

Christie®, a leader in creating and sharing the world’s best visual and audio experiences, celebrated its 400th Christie Vive Audio™ cinema sound system installation with Showtime Cinemas in Taiwan.

Christie Vive Audio features efficient ribbon driver technology and a unique parabolic line array design in a single compact cabinet to deliver exceptionally even coverage throughout any auditorium. Christie is demonstrating its technological leadership with a brilliant showcase of complete cinema solutions at CineAsia 2016, taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, December 6-8.

In conjunction with Taiwanese partner, Dacoms Technology, Showtime Cinemas purchased the 400th installation of the Christie Vive Audio cinema sound system to complement their 17 auditoriums in the upcoming Taichung Showtime Cinemas in Taichung, Taiwan. The cinemas will feature speakers from the Christie Vive Audio LA Series along with a Christie RGB Laser Projection System with enhanced wavelength diversification (EWD), plus Christie CP2215, Christie CP2220, and Christie CP2230 DLP® digital cinema projectors. The Showtime Cinemas installation is the largest of any Christie customer in the Asia Pacific region.

Willy Liao, General Manager, Showtime Cinemas, said, “As one of the leading cinema chains in Taiwan, we have constantly endeavored to offer the best visual and audio experience to our patrons. Christie Vive Audio, with its unique design and amazing acoustics, perfectly suits our needs. We’re delighted to be among the leading exhibitors in the region to deploy state-of-the-art audio and visual solutions from Christie in our latest cineplex in Taichung for our guests to enjoy a spectacular movie experience.”

“Since the first components began shipping in 2014, we have expanded the Christie Vive Audio system product lineup to include a wide-range of speakers, amplifiers and audio-videos processors. As the creative community pushes the envelope to deliver the most realistic audio experience possible to moviegoers, we’ve developed these Christie Vive audio products specifically to help production teams achieve their creative objectives and exhibitors meet performance challenges,” said Patrick Artiaga, director of Business Development, Christie Audio. Artiaga added Christie Vive Audio solutions are compatible with the leading immersive and surround audio formats in the market, including Dolby Atmos® and Auro 11.1.

Dazzling Lineup of Christie Vive Audio at CineAsia 2016

A CineAsia 2016 highlight at the Christie booth (#201) is Christie Vive Audio, the world’s first audio system featuring Christie’s innovative wall and ceiling surround speakers, which are powered by unique, ribbon-driver technology in a parabolic line array design, purposely built for the cinema environment. Products showcased for audio demonstrations in Christie’s booth include the LS1 line source loudspeakers, LS2S surround speakers and S218 subwoofer. The Christie Vive Audio system provides a hyper-accurate audio experience and unlocks the full dynamic range of DCI digital cinema audio and supports leading formats such as Dolby Atmos, 7.1 and 5.1 surround sound. Featuring planar ribbon driver technology with its low distortion and superior transient response characteristics, the LS Series screen channels are single-enclosure designs ideal for most 7.1 and 5.1 distributed sound applications. Christie Vive Audio system continues to establish its reputation worldwide as the next standard in immersive sound for cinema.

Customers Rave About Christie Vive Audio

Earlier this year, Mocha Chai Laboratories (MCL), Singapore’s first fully integrated digital film lab, installed the Christie Vive Audio cinema sound system in its state-of-the-art dubbing theater to provide the best possible cinematic audio capabilities for post-production tasks.

Yee-Wei Chai, founder and managing director, MCL, said: “As a post-production studio, audio quality and performance are of paramount importance to us, so that filmmakers can fully realize their goals in sound design. Christie Vive Audio, with its innovative ribbon driver technology, enables us to achieve just that. We’re very impressed by its clarity and how it delivered the audio details. We are also proud to be the first dubbing stage in Singapore to install Christie Vive Audio, and the first in the world to obtain Dolby Atmos certification for the most faithful and accurate reproduction of immersive cinema audio formats.”

In October, Cinemas Procinal La Ceja became Colombia’s first multiplex to adopt the Christie Vive Audio sound system. The new multiplex has also equipped all its screens with Christie Solaria™ projectors, making it the first all-Christie entertainment complex in Columbia.

To ensure an optimum experience for spectators, the audio was a truly critical factor for Cinemas Procinal. The company was looking for the best solution and that’s when Christie Vive Audio made its appearance: “After having studied the design, configuration and functioning of Vive Audio, we quickly realized that the capacity, quality and dimension of sound that this technology can deliver was exactly what we were after,” explained Juan Carlos Mayungo, managing and financial director of Cinemas Procinal.

He went on to add: “It’s obvious just how many hours of work and testing the Christie team dedicated to the Vive Audio system. Our longstanding relationship with Christie meant that we were already aware of the reliability of its projectors, so we decided to take the next step and go for its cinema sound system.” The connection between Cinemas Procinal and Christie goes back a long way and in fact more than half of its roughly 150 screens throughout the country are equipped with the brand’s projectors.

Specifically, Cinemas Procinal has equipped its theaters at La Ceja with the Vive Audio LS Series with 7.1 distributed sound applications, including LS1 screen channel loudspeakers, LS1S surround loudspeakers, S118 subwoofers, as well as a variety of CDA Series Class D amplifiers.

In June this year, Christie signed an agreement with Odeon Multicines for the Spanish cinema chain to install Christie Solaria projectors, including Christie RGB laser cinema projectors, and Christie Vive Audio sound systems throughout its 12 screen multiplex at the Sambil Outlet shopping mall in Madrid.

Luis Carlos Millán López, owner of Odeon Multicines, explained: “Our goal is to introduce the latest technological advances that will guarantee our spectators the very best sound and image. All 12 screens will feature Dolby Atmos sound management and Christie Vive Audio speakers and amps, which will make Odeon Multicines Sambil Outlet the only multiplex in Spain and the second in Europe with all screens fitted out with these two immersive and emotive sound technologies. Christie Vive Audio Class D amplifiers, line array speakers, subwoofers, surround sound and ceiling mounted speakers will be used throughout to unlock DCI potential for Dolby Atmos so that every cinema seat is the best seat for sound. The end result will be an exceptional cinema sound experience with stunning power and performance.”

In April, Village Cines Recoleta became Argentina's first cinema to install the innovative Christie Vive Audio sound system. The Village Cines Recoleta Hall 6 auditorium also includes the groundbreaking Dolby Atmos sound technology to provide the best cinematic experience.

“Village Cines is always on the cutting-edge of new cinema technology,” said Diego Bachiller, commercial manager at Village Cines. “We want our customers to live a unique experience when visiting our cinemas and we know that Vive Audio maximizes that possibility with its clear and precise sound, being the perfect complement for Dolby Atmos.”

