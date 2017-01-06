Fybr Launching Smart City Platform in 30 Cities

Fybr, announced today that it is rolling out the Fybr Smart City Platform in 30 cities worldwide in 2017. Their end-to-end, turnkey Smart City Platform is specifically designed to make cities, universities and corporate campuses more efficient, better, places to live and work.

With more than two-thirds of the World’s population expected to live in urban areas by 2050, the evolution of urban infrastructure has never been more critical to community development and overall quality of life. Increasing traffic congestion, dangerous levels of air and water pollution, inefficient use of water, fuel and electricity, and ever-present security threats all present significant logistical and economic strains on communities as we move into the future.

With early large scale successes in the Smart City market in cities such as San Francisco and Washington D.C. and with deployments of over 12000 devices, Fybr will implement a sustainable system of connected infrastructure in 30 cities in 2017. Their platform is specifically designed to help communities significantly reduce the strain on limited resources by reducing traffic, pollution, energy consumption, water waste and more – all in a turnkey platform that can easily be expanded to add scale and additional features on the same infrastructure. To date, Fybr Platform has six deployments: Washington D.C, San Francisco, CA, Montreal, QC, St. Louis, MO, Bangalore, India and College Station, TX.

While these cities initially focused on Smart Parking, the latest platform release provides cities with connections to a range of devices specifically designed to deal with challenges that communities face every day – such as traffic and parking, air quality, water distribution and conservation, sewage, as well as public safety and utility management.

"To meet their growth requirements, cities have to rely on better services, managed by systems (with limited people involved), based on real-time data. We're pleased to be in the process of expanding services in our existing cities to address issues such as air quality, water management, and intelligent lighting. We will then use these cities as a model to deploy in an additional 24 cities globally in the next 12 months," said Bob Glatz, CEO of Fybr.

"Unlike IoT start-ups, we've spent years developing, refining, and perfecting our system, with thousands of devices deployed in harsh urban environments," added Glatz. “Having optimized power management, network architecture, message protocols, and virtual machine learning for wireless, low data-rate, low-power, edge devices, the Fybr Smart City Platform is not only reliable and secure but can easily be updated and expanded to meet future demand and needs."

Rik Goodwin, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, added: "The Fybr Platform is an integrated and proven hardware, software, and network stack that reliably, securely and efficiently delivers data from the physical world. But we don't stop there. Our platform is bi-directional – allowing business and community leaders to push instructions back down to devices in the physical world. While this sounds easy, doing this at scale and at the extreme edges of the network, is particularly challenging. Most importantly, the Fybr platform doesn't just collect information – it combines real-time sensing data with intelligent machine-learning algorithms that deliver actionable insights that help cities fix issues BEFORE they become a big problem – helping save money and improve services in a proactive manner."

“People. Places. Connected. isn't just our mantra, it is the future of Smart Cities – and that future is here,” says Dr. Goodwin.

About Fybr

Fybr is a leading end-to-end IoT platform provider, collecting and delivering data to advanced analytic tools to solve business and community-based issues, such as transportation, power, and water management, as well as safety and quality of life issues for customers worldwide. Fybr's “ready to deploy” technology makes urban life easier for residents and visitors while making cities, universities and corporate campuses safer, more efficient, and sustainable.

Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri Fybr has deployments across the U.S., as well as Canada and Asia. With Fybr’s IoT solutions managing nearly 3 billion sensor events, whether you are a city, business, or farm, Fybr provides a powerful, simple, and turnkey solution to enable your Internet of Things ambitions.