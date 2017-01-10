Ensuring compliance through automated and timely correspondence is critical, Hardin added.

Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-wide solutions to health plans participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs, has enhanced their Voyager Enrollment solution to give plans more control in corresponding with members in a timely manner to meet compliance requirements.

Dynamic’s Enrollment solution enables Medicare Advantage health plans to effectively manage correspondence with their members through automation. The Enrollment solution is used by plans to set rules for how and when correspondence to members is automatically generated. Health plans are provided with default correspondence templates that meet CMS requirements but also allow customization of the templates to meet each plan’s specific needs. Dynamic’s Enrollment solution also gives plans the ability to keep member records, including all associated correspondence for the life of the plan, ensuring audit readiness.

“Dynamic is excited to announce the enhanced features of Voyager’s Enrollment solution and the additional value that health plans will achieve in managing the comprehensive Enrollment process for their Medicare Advantage business,” said Lonnie Hardin, Chief Operating Officer of Dynamic Healthcare Systems. “Ensuring compliance through automated and timely correspondence is critical, and Dynamic is proud to be able to offer this peace of mind to its clients,” Hardin added.

Dynamic’s robust solutions, including the new Enrollment enhancements, provide Medicare Advantage health plans with an enterprise-wide platform that enables plans to automate operations and meet the varied and growing Medicare requirements while also identifying opportunities to maximize revenue. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges.

About Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Dynamic Healthcare Systems provides enterprise-wide solutions to health plans participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs. Dynamic’s solutions help its clients optimize plan revenue and quality through the utilization of Dynamic’s rich analytics that identify areas for potential improvement, help maintain compliance through ongoing enhancements aligned with CMS regulations, and enhance operational efficiency through fully integrated solution utilizing a centralized database and integrated workflows. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company offers comprehensive software solutions, managed services, and professional services. For more information, visit dynamichealthsys.com or call 949.333.4565.