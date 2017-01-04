SBS Group Named to Bob Scott’s 2016 VAR Stars

Members of VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, innovation and quality.

SBS Group has been selected as a member of Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016. SBS Group was previously named on the list the last three years (2015, 2014, 2013). Bob Scott’s VAR Stars consist of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.

Members of VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, innovation and quality. The firms chosen represent a wide range of size and software publishers of accounting software. Selection is not based on revenue, although that information was requested.

“We are honored to be named a VAR Star by Bob Scott for the 4th consecutive year,” said James Bowman, President and CEO of SBS Group. “Our team takes pride in providing exceptional service to our customers, a major reason why we made the VAR Star list.”

Bob Scott’s VAR Stars report is available for download at http://www.bobscottsinsights.com. The report was sponsored by Oracle, NetSuite, Avalara and Acumatica.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a national Microsoft master VAR (Value Added Reseller) with Gold level competency in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM). Over the past 25 years, they have been recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year, Inner Circle Member and Microsoft President’s Club member multiple times. The company is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey and operates offices across North America. For more information, please visit SBS Group’s website at http://www.sbsgroupusa.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sbs-group, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/sbsgroup and find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SBSGroupUSA.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 17 years. He has published this information via the “Bob Scott’s Insights” newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 25 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of The Progressive Accountant since 2009.