Bold New Grrit Spa Opens at Ayres Hotel & Spa Moreno Valley

The new Grrit Spa has officially debuted at the Ayres Hotel & Spa Moreno Valley. Located in the Inland Empire, this daring spa oasis joins the Ayres Hotel & Spa Moreno Valley as one of three hotels in the Ayres collection offering on-site spa services.

Synonymous with spiritual and physical perseverance, Grrit Spa celebrates the enduring spirit of the body and offers a relaxing escape where the rigors of life slip away. Grrit offers the ultimate rejuvenation by tailoring therapeutic treatments to the specific needs of guests while using their own custom line of organic massage oils, lotions and creams. Their philosophy focuses on a personalized approach that aligns with the Ayres Hotels’ overall commitment to exceptional hospitality through personalized, inviting service.

With five beautifully appointed treatment rooms, seven massage beds and 30 years of combined experience, guests can revel in soothing treatments from highly trained massage therapists and estheticians who draw upon various styles of massage techniques including Swedish, deep tissue, reflexology, trigger point therapy and prenatal massage. Their simplistic menu of services allows for the versatility of various 55-minute treatments including refreshing facials, invigorating body massages, customized facials and massages, body scrubs and microdermabrasion, which is available to both guests of the hotel as well as the public. Grrit Spa also offers express 30-minute basic facials and express massages for those without the luxury of time.

Once treated, guests of Grrit Spa are encouraged to continue their tranquil journey and retreat to one of the 127 guestrooms of the hotel, which features contemporary interiors, luxury linens, Ayres Celestial Sleeper mattresses and complimentary amenities such as Wi-Fi, parking and a full breakfast buffet each morning.

From revitalizing spa treatments to comfortable accommodations, Ayres Hotel & Spa Moreno Valley and Grrit Spa provide an unparalleled sense of renewal for a truly elevated stay. For more information regarding packages and services, visit the company online at https://www.grritspa.com/ or call 951-999-3327.

