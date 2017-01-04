VERTOS Global Solutions Enters Fleet Management Market

VERTOS Global Solutions VERTOS is positioning itself to offer products and services capable of rapid deployment across the multitude of worldwide vehicle makes and models.

A group of IoT industry executives have teamed-up to create VERTOS Global Solutions, a mobile resource management (MRM) solutions company focused on delivering custom capabilities and streamlining vehicle connectivity while reducing costs for fleet operators, service providers and connected vehicle application developers.

Under the direction of company founders Stan Schwarz and Alan Vordermeier Jr, industry veterans Peter Fowler, Todd Goodnight, Greg Gower and Norbert Muhrer have teamed up to lead the new enterprise.

Fleet operators wanting to tap into critical operating data as well as exercise more control over mobile assets are still faced with connectivity uncertainties and complexities. With only 20% of all vehicles sold in 2015 equipped with embedded connectivity, adding devices to enable connected cloud services to the more than 1 billion vehicles on the road today will require effective aftermarket solutions and products like Vertos plans to offer. Leading technology research firms IHS and Gartner predict that the number of connected vehicles will multiply at least six-fold in the next 5 years. This yields an enormous addressable market for service offerings such as car-sharing, mobility services, safety, flexible insurance and financing models, road-side assistance, workforce management, asset management and logistics, etc. VERTOS is positioning itself to offer products and services capable of rapid deployment across the multitude of worldwide vehicle makes and models.

“We have all seen the incredible overnight transformation the mobile phone has gone through to become the multimedia hub as we know it today. Data is the currency of the new service world, with convenience and innovation driving consumers’ appetites. Fleet operators seek the same convenience and innovation with connected data services underpinning those capabilities. We are in for a ride and VERTOS is positioned to lead this market,” said Stan Schwarz, co-founder of VERTOS Global Solutions.

“We will differentiate from our competitors by innovative concepts in secure vehicle connectivity and cloud data, a result of the vast industry experience of our leadership team and also by our agility and speed to serve our customers. We understand the needs of the industry now as well as where it’s going and will be a catalyst to our customers’ business expansion,” said Alan Vordermeier Jr., co-founder of VERTOS Global Solutions.

In the coming months in 2017, VERTOS Global Solutions will have a series of new product and service launch announcements. Retailers, distributors and other parties interested in marketing VERTOS products and solutions should visit Vertosgps.com for more information.

