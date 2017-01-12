Local Boutique Marketing Firm Changes Name, Shifts Focus

The approach that makes CSM Talent stand out is the self-sufficiency they encourage in their clients.

Heidi DeCoux is President of the boutique firm formerly known as Clear Simple Marketing. In Q3-4 of 2016, Clear Simple Marketing completed a re-brand. Now operating under the name CSM Talent, DeCoux has refined a unique industry approach that’s changing how her company works with clients—and is transforming the kinds of businesses her clients build.

Since re-branding to CSM Talent, DeCoux has also led her team to focus on serving two unique niches: one division that does marketing for travel agents, and the other that handles marketing for wellness practitioners.

“Here’s something that a lot of marketing companies miss,” DeCoux says. “They often think that being marketing experts is a kind of rarefied magic that their clients couldn’t really ever understand. And that’s not true.”

As a result, many firms hold onto information tightly. What they wind up with is a docket of clients who are dependent – but not empowered.

The approach that makes CSM Talent stand out is the self-sufficiency the encourage in their clients. While they offer the standard passel of marketing tools – web design, copywriting, graphic design, social media exposure, eNewsletters – at every step in the process, this marketing company also offers educational resources to boost client ownership and involvement.

This includes templates, digital workshops, instructive webinars, written resources, and one-on-one guidance. It also includes tools for personal development. When a yoga instructor signs up for Marketing for Wellness Practitioners, for example, she doesn’t just get a website. She also gets a library of resources to help her with things like purchasing a domain name, analytics, and even how to make small changes to her website copy or images herself. She learns about how to get her story out into the world in an authentic way that will attract her ideal customers. She learns how to identify and tap into her own unique gifts so she can focus essential energy on the pieces of her business that really light her up.

The result? This client is far more engaged. She understands what makes her business work better. She’s not in the dark. She can leverage her knowledge, get help where she needs it, make better decisions, and create a thriving business she loves. As DeCoux sums up: “Education is the pathway to abundance, purpose, and freedom. The more our clients understand what makes themselves and their businesses tick, the more they’re going to be able to attract ideal clients, make more money, and do more of what they love.”

Why the shift to focus on these two distinct niche groups? For the people at CSM Talent, the answer is simple: Both of these entrepreneurial groups are working in their own ways to make the planet better, and they want to support that good work.

Travel agents offer something that’s desperately needed right now – a view of a larger world. By introducing people to new places, new ideas, and new traditions, people expand their understanding of the world. They grow as people. They connect meaningfully with others. They traverse boundaries and challenge things like xenophobia, nationalism, and racism. In providing top-notch marketing for travel agents, DeCoux and her team at CSM Talent are supporting the success of a group of entrepreneurs who are involved in important global work.

And wellness practitioners, DeCoux believes, hold the key to longevity, vitality, and whole-body health. These are the entrepreneurs who are getting and keeping the population healthy, as well as raising consciousness. When people are healthier in body, mind, and spirit, all the benefits of that ripple out into the wider world. It is incredibly crucial work.

Does DeCoux worry about educating her clients out of needing them? “Not at all,” she says with confidence. “How great would it be to have hundreds of thriving businesses around the country that provide a great model for success for others? I say: Let’s make it happen.”