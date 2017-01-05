www.singerlewak.com SingerLewak's ongoing mission is to find ways to serve our clients faster, better and with added resources, commented, Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner, SingerLewak

SingerLewak LLP, a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm with strong national presence and a half-century history serving clients in various industry sectors, is pleased to announce it is entering into a combination agreement with Good & Fowler, LLP, a middle market accounting firm based in South San Francisco, CA. This combination will give SingerLewak expanded presence and augment its current operation in the San Francisco area.

“As businesses, globalization and growth continue an upward trend, we constantly look for opportunities to augment our operations, service offerings and talent acquisition to better serve our clients. The combination with Good & Fowler, LLP brings together two accounting firms whose history, mission, values and commitment to superior client service and technical expertise are strongly aligned. SingerLewak’s growth mission is to always look for opportunities to serve our clients faster, better and with top notch resources and adding Good & Fowler, LLP to the SingerLewak family is a perfect opportunity to accomplish this mission,” commented Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner, SingerLewak.

“Good & Fowler, LLP, with deep roots in the community and a history of more than 60 years, prides itself on delivering the best service and technical expertise to our clients. To continue delivering on our founding vision, the best path forward was to join forces with a leading accounting firm who shares in the same vision and goals. SingerLewak is a natural fit given our strong mutual entrepreneurial roots, client base and commitment to helping our clients succeed. Good & Fowler, LLP is proud to join the SingerLewak family and we are certain our mutual commitment to excellence will bring value-added resources to our clients, staff and community,” commented Bruce J. Wright, Partner, Good & Fowler, LLP.

Good & Fowler, LLP will continue business as usual with its current staff and office in South San Francisco, CA. Good & Fowler, LLP will become a division of SingerLewak, LLP effective immediately.

For more information about SingerLewak, please visit http://www.singerlewak.com, email us at info(at)singerlewak.com or call (800) 754-4557.