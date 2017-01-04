Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this gaming company. "Merging mathematics and game play not only modernizes the way students learn and makes content more relatable, but the medium itself presents an opportunity to enhance technical skills in the process," said Thomas.

The annual Joint Mathematics Meeting, hosted by the Mathematical Association of America and the American Mathematics Society, kicks off today in Atlanta and Triseum will be on site showing educators how they can better engage and motivate calculus students through the power of game-based learning. Triseum's calculus game, Variant: Limits, has earned rave reviews since its market debut last fall and is available for this spring term.

According to the Mathematical Association of America, national failure rates within Calculus I courses are reaching 38 percent. With the expansion of STEM programs, in which calculus remains a core requirement, Triseum recognized the need for more dynamic learning tools that can help students better understand complex calculus concepts so they can stay engaged and retained.

"The industry has come a long way in advancing STEM programs, but there is still so much we can do to support students through even more effective curriculum and assessment," said Triseum CEO André Thomas. "Merging mathematics and game play not only modernizes the way students learn and makes content more relatable, but the medium itself presents an opportunity to enhance technical skills in the process. We are looking forward to the opportunity to share our calculus game with thought leaders as we collectively strive to help more students succeed in mathematical sciences."

Variant: Limits, which will be on display in Triseum's booth, puts students at the center of a high-stakes adventure where they take a more active role in the learning process and apply complex calculus theories and formulas to advance through the 3-D world. Students gain timely feedback, which motivates them to continue practicing to achieve the game's learning goals, and faculty can view analytics that show exactly how students are progressing.

The Joint Mathematics Meeting is the largest annual mathematics meeting in the world, drawing a crowd of college and high school faculty, students, mathematicians, computer scientists, statisticians, and more. The last day of event features Mathemati-Con, a day of fun and free math events open to the public. The Mathematical Association of America is the leading professional association in collegiate mathematics and the number one provider of resources for teaching and learning.

About Triseum

Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this gaming company. Since then, Triseum has partnered with industry leading experts in gaming and instructional design dedicated to building the highest quality educational video games. Creating world class digital experiences that profoundly impact students, Triseum's bold curiosity means pushing the boundaries of what educational games are all about. For more information, please visit http://www.triseum.com.