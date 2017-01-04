ISS Ranked #6 Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie (MN-HS) He loves setting up his teammates but he needs to adopt a more shoot-first mentality to gain even more interest.

ISS Hockey has released its monthly rankings of the top prospects eligible for the 2017 NHL Draft. This month’s rankings include the top 140 skaters, along with the top 10 goaltenders, as evaluated and ranked by ISS Hockey’s worldwide network of scouts.

Below is the ISS Top 31, highlighting the rankings for the top 31 prospects, which are released on the first Wednesday of every month during the hockey season. An interactive page where the ISS Top 31 can be viewed, sorted, commented on, and where users can interact with our scouts can be viewed at: isshockey.com/iss-top-31

Rank-Name-Position-Team-League

1 - Patrick, Nolan - C - Brandon - WHL

2 - Liljegren, Timothy - RD - Rogle - SweJE

3 - Hischier, Nico - RW - Halifax - QMJHL

4 - Vilardi, Gabe - C - Windsor - OHL

5 - Tippett, Owen - RW - Mississauga - OHL

6 - Mittelstadt, Casey - C - Green Bay - USHL

7 - Rasmussen, Michael - C - Tri-City - WHL

8 - Foote, Callan - RD - Kelowna - WHL

9 - Kostin, Klim - C - Dynamo - KHL

10 - Tolvanen, Eeli - LW - Sioux City - USHL

11 - Valimaki, Juuso - LD - Tri-City - WHL

12 - Hague, Nicolas - RD - Mississauga - OHL

13 - Makar, Cale - RD - Brooks - AJHL

14 - Comtois, Maxime - LW - Victoriaville - QMJHL

15 - Glass, Cody - C- Portland - WHL

16 - Poehling, Ryan - C - St. Cloud State - NCHC

17 - Popugaev, Nikita - LW - Moose Jaw - WHL

18 - Necas, Martin - RW - Brno Kometa HC - CzeE

19 - Chmelevski, Sasha - C - Ottawa - OHL

20 - Mattheos, Stelio - C - Brandon - WHL

21 - Strome, Matthew - LW - Hamilton - OHL

22 - Pettersson, Elias - C - Timra - SweAl

23 - Martin, Luke - RD - Michigan - BigTen

24 - Vaakanainen, Urho - LD - JYP Jyvaskyla - FinE

25 - Bowers, Shane - C - Waterloo - USHL

26 - Andersson, Lias - LW - HV71 - SweJE

27 - Jokiharju, Henri - RD - Portland - WHL

28 - Lind, Kole - C - Kelowna - WHL

29 - Vesalainen, Kristian - LW - Frolunda - SweJE

30 - Formenton, Alex - LW - London - OHL

31- Anderson-Dolan, Jaret - C - Spokane - WHL

Impressive game play at the World Junior Championship in Toronto, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec, caught the attention of all ISS Scouts, which led to the significant shuffle seen throughout January’s Release of the ISS Top 31. Many players, including Team Switzerland’s Nico Hischier (#3 Rank) rose up the January rankings after recent play at the World Junior Championship. Others have caught the eye of ISS Scouts during the course of regular season play including centermen, Casey Mittelstadt, of Eden Prairie who moved six positions to rank #6 this January, following a strong start in the season.

“Mittelstadt is logging a ton of minutes for Eden Prairie and centering their top line,” says ISS Hockey Director of Scouting Dennis MacInnis. “He loves setting up his teammates but he needs to adopt a more shoot-first mentality to gain even more interest.”

The complete ISS Hockey rankings, evaluations, game reports, player reports, player profiles and more are exclusively available to hockey professionals through RinkNet, ISS parent company HockeyTech’s Scouting and Player Information System. To find out more about RinkNet, please visit http://HockeyTech.com/RinkNet

About ISS Hockey

ISS Hockey (International Scouting Services) is the world’s leading independent scouting and information provider on hockey prospects. Founded in 2002, ISS is a division of HockeyTech, a worldwide leader in hockey technology, analytics and information services. ISS scouts, evaluates, analyzes and ranks players internationally on behalf of its many clients. ISS data is widely utilized in the hockey world, building an industry leading reputation for the best and most comprehensive scouting information. The key to the success of ISS is the incredible worldwide network of ISS Hockey scouts. ISS scouts are within reach of every young hockey player in the world, and attend every major hockey tournament, in addition to thousands of league games. All players that we rank will have been seen and evaluated many times by several ISS scouts.

Get free ISS Hockey membership at: http://ISShockey.com/register

Follow ISS Hockey on Twitter: @ISShockey

Like ISS Hockey on Facebook: Facebook.com/ISShockey