The leading Los Angeles-based firm focusing exclusively on companies in the technology sector, PMBC Group, today announced its partnership with Silicon Valley-based The Venture Reality Fund (The VR Fund) founded by industry luminaries Marco DeMiroz and Tipatat Chennavasin. The VR Fund, one of the most active early-stage virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) sector investors, invests in visionary entrepreneurs who are transforming and building core infrastructure technologies, content and application platforms.

“AR and VR have rapidly emerged among the most thriving and exciting areas within technology, and in 2016 funding activities in the U.S. exceeded $1 billion,” says Ola Danilina, founder and CEO of PMBC Group. “Marco and Tipatat are catalysts behind much of this activity and have achieved unprecedented growth at The VR Fund. In less than one year they have built a portfolio of 15 innovative companies while establishing their thought leadership. We are excited to work with them and their portfolio companies to further educate the market about important growth trends and developments within the industry.”

In addition to providing capital, insights and facilitating strategic relationships for its portfolio companies, The VR Fund issues industry research including quarterly AR and VR landscapes that detail the top companies impacting the broader ecosystem. The current version of each report can be viewed and downloaded for free on The VR Fund’s website.

"PMBC understands and shares our commitment to the education and growth of the VR and AR landscapes,” says Marco DeMiroz, co-founder and general partner of The Venture Reality Fund. “Their team demonstrates a complementary vision of the transformative nature of these technologies and has the knowledge and connections necessary for helping us to move the entire industry forward.”

The VR Fund is the latest addition to PMBC Group’s growing roster of VR and AR-focused companies. PMBC most recently signed premium VR content creation studio, MANDT VR, founded by Emmy Award-winner Neil Mandt and renowned sports media and marketing executive Gordon Whitener as well as Gaudio Lab, an interactive 3D audio technology company specializing in innovative solutions for cinematic VR, 360-degree video and VR gaming projects.

About PMBC Group

PMBC Group is a leading technology PR firm based in Los Angeles, servicing clients across the globe. Acting as an extension of a client’s team, PMBC develops and executes results-driven campaigns designed to elevate business profiles, attract investment, establish credibility and increase brand awareness. Areas of expertise include apps, software, adtech, fintech, consumer electronics and more. For additional information, visit http://www.PMBCGroup.com.

About The Venture Reality Fund:

The Venture Reality Fund (The VR Fund) is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in the virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) spaces. As a founding member of the Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance (VRVCA), The VR Fund invests globally in innovative companies across a wide variety of sectors from infrastructure and development tools to content and applications, to help entrepreneurs bring industry-defining technology to market faster. For more information, please visit http://www.TheVRFund.com.