Lipo Spa's Dr. Douglas Halliday Recognized as RealSelf.com Top Doctor

With over 26 years of cosmetic surgery experience and a consistent five star rating, Syracuse Facial Plastic Surgeon and Co-Founder and Medical Director of Lipo Spa LLC, Dr. Douglas Halliday has been recognized as a Top Doc on RealSelf.com. This recognition is given to less than 10% of the doctors on the site and the status is earned by achieving high patient satisfaction, as reported in RealSelf reviews, getting favorable feedback on their expert answers and after investing significant time in real patient Q&A.

Real Self Top Doctors

The RealSelf community recognizes doctors who share their mission to empower patients with reliable information. RealSelf Top Doctor status is awarded to a select group of doctors who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to answering consumer questions, and are transparent about their level of service by encouraging their patients to post unbiased reviews and ratings.

Dr. Douglas Halliday

Dr. Halliday is renowned in the field of aesthetics and founded Syracuse Facial Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, where he has performed thousands of effective procedures over the course of over 26 years as a board certified physician. Dr. Halliday is sought after by non-invasive aesthetic companies as a thought leader and continually brings new knowledge and value to not only the entire Lipo Spa team, but also to their thousands of satisfied clients across New York in the Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany metro regions.

A Highly Rated Staff

Dr. Halliday and his staff, including Lisa Guzy, President and Director of Client Relations have been highly rated with five star reviews for their soothing bedside manner, answering patient questions, after care follow up, time spent with patients, phone and email responsiveness, staff professionalism and courtesy, payment process and shorter wait times.

Criteria for RealSelf Top Doctors

The criteria for RealSelf Top Doctor recognition includes 75+ answers to users' questions, 10+ new answers every 90 days, 3+ patient reviews with above average overall rating and net positive votes on answered questions.

A total body transformation center and a top CoolSculpting Provider that specializes in technology-assisted weight loss & high-tech non-invasive fat reduction, Lipo Spa is one of the country’s highest ranked weight loss centers out of more than 2,500 locations nationwide. Founded in 2015 by professionals in the health and medical community, Lipo Spa has experienced record growth for their second straight quarter.

Like nothing else available in the marketplace, the company’s new proprietary weight loss and fat reduction treatments provide a unique combination of comprehensive and personalized nutritional programs with healthy lifestyle guidance and weight loss support. Their targeted approach to technology-assisted, non-invasive fat reduction treatments have helped build satisfied client reviews while expanding their business three-fold in only 18 months.

About RealSelf.com

RealSelf.com is the go-to website for insight, data and access to doctors and real people making transformative choices. It is the first place to visit to discover the treatments, products, and clinicians that real people say live up to the promise of delivering effective cosmetic and wellness results.

Since their founding in 2006, they have grown into a trusted resource for tens of millions around the world.

