grandPad Announces New Tablet Designed by Acer

The New grandPad Tablet grandPad® is excited to announce the all-new, custom-built tablet for seniors, produced by Acer Inc., that integrates a wealth of new features to improve the overall user experience.

grandPad® is excited to announce the all-new, custom-built tablet for seniors, produced by Acer Inc., that integrates a wealth of new features to improve the overall user experience. These key new features include:



High-quality, dual front-facing speakers that make it easier to hear loved ones speak during video calls.

A 10% larger holding area on the edges of the tablet.

An increase in screen brightness and pixel density that give the user a brighter screen

A Qi wireless charging dock, making charging simple, removing the need for cords and plugs.

Custom built case for protection.

Built-in customer support that includes access to highly trained live operators.

A 5-megapixel camera on both the front and rear face of the grandPad, making photo taking and video sharing intuitive.

A new flashlight and magnifying glass application that utilize the flash on the rear camera.

These features join a host of existing features such as a senior-friendly interface, clear instructions, large, easily visible icons, photo viewing, games, music, and access to local weather. The end result is a truly user-friendly experience that revolutionizes senior connectivity and communication. The grandPad also includes built in LTE connectivity, making voice and video messaging simple to operate. The touch of a single icon can start a call that connects seniors with loved ones.

“grandPad® and Acer are dedicated to providing the highest possible quality of service to our members,” said grandPad CEO Scott Lien. “The new grandPad has been built from the ground up for seniors, and will enable us to further improve our level of service to seniors and their families.”

“The Acer and grandPad partnership has made another significant achievement with this new grandPad tablet designed by Acer,” said Cliff Ho, General Manager of the Acer grandPad International. “Together, we will continue to deliver unique and life-changing solutions to seniors around the world.”

The new grandPad will be available in Q1 of 2017.

About grandPad®

Using technology to help bring families together, grandPad® provides innovative solutions that are intuitive, engaging, and safe. Their senior tablet solution privately connects the entire family on a platform built for seniors. With grandPad®, seniors can video chat with the family, check emails in real-time, share photos, play games, and much more. The intuitive, easy-to-use design turns technology into a gateway instead of a barrier, empowering seniors and encouraging them to Live Grand™. grandPad® is a privately held company based in Orange, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.grandpad.net or follow on Twitter @grandpad_social.