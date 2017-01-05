Gomif co-advisor Tey Por Yee took part in the sponsorship to help 244 families out of poverty in Senegal, as part of the Socialpreneurship corporate social responsibility (CSR) demonstration during the workshop.

Gomif Partners (Gomif) Cyber Startup Workshop is now in Singapore. Venture capitalist Tey Por Yee took part in the sponsorship to help 244 families out of poverty in Senegal, as part of the Socialpreneurship corporate social responsibility (CSR) demonstration during the workshop.

In Kaffrine, Senegal, 244 families, comprised of 3,474 people, are suffering from extreme poverty and hunger, living on less than $1 per day. Families must often skip meals and send children to bed hungry. Paying school fees becomes impossible. Family homes often fall into disrepair with large holes going unfixed in their grass roofs. The cycle of poverty constantly traps these families into less food and less opportunity.

By funding this project, all of these farming families will finally graduate out of poverty and hunger through Trees for the Future's Forest Garden Approach. Trees for the Future trains these farming families how to revitalize their land so that they can grow fast growing trees, fruit trees and vegetables in a protected space, called a Forest Garden. These trees and crops yield an increase in income by over 400%, allowing these families to finally break out of their dire circumstance.

The Forest Garden Approach is a truly sustainable model that has the potential to make an incredible long-term impact on these families. Trees for the Future not only provides the seeds and tools needed, but also teaches & trains farming families to implement techniques to cultivate provided tree & vegetable seeds sustainably. This means that through this capacity building model, farmers can break the cycle of extreme poverty & hunger so that it no longer plagues future generations.

The program is organized by Trees for the Future (trees.org) & GlobalGiving. Learn more about the program at https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/help-244-families-out-of-poverty-in-senegal/

Gomif Partners, co-lead by philanthropist and investor Tey Por Yee (Larry) is raising a $200 million VC fund, called Socialpreneur Growth Fund, to invest in social business concept startups and growth stage financing for innovation and technology-related companies in Europe, as well as within the Asia-Pacific region. The fund-raising and road shows started from London, Singapore, New York, Beijing and Tokyo.

Startups can apply to be part of the program beginning in the early part of January 2017. Gomif and its advisors will mentor the winning companies and help them enhance their business plans and products. As a part of the partnership, Gomif will also pick up an equity stake in these companies. Interested candidate can visit http://www.gomif.com and submit business concept online.

About Gomif Partners

Gomif Partners (GP) is an early stage investment advisory network joint lead by socialpreneur Larry Tey Por Yee and several private venture partners. GP’s investors invest in and work with information technology companies at any stage but they are primarily focused on seed and early stage investments. GP is interested in socially responsible business models, especially renewable, retail, manufacturing, software, and services surrounding this concept. Visit http://www.gomif.com