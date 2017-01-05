Apparel Brand by Resound Champions Political History.. In Style

Apparel for the Historically Inclined The goal of Taftly is to help people rediscover American political history through a fun product.

Resound, a branding and experience design team based in Tempe, announced a conspicuous entrance into the fashion market by launching its very first passion project: Taftly. Named after the 27th U.S. president, William Howard Taft, Taftly self-describes its offerings as “apparel for the historically inclined.”

Mike Jones, Managing Partner at Resound and Taftly’s founder, says the genesis of Taftly came from a desire to educate people and inspire conversations about American history, specifically as it relates to politics. According to Jones, “The goal of Taftly is to help people rediscover American political history through a fun product. We designed the shirts and products to be useful tools for history teachers (or history enthusiasts) to spark conversations with students and others who may not know the historically-significant backstory.”

While Taftly’s products are widely engaging (they’re certainly not just for the history/education demographic), Jones noted, “History teachers are eating it up!”

Jones considers himself among the “historically inclined”, and drew upon the collective creativity of his team at Resound to develop Taftly’s first product offerings. Rather than exploiting current political issues and trends with flash-in-the-pan t-shirts, they chose to resurrect the forgotten (and often-humorous) pieces of American political history. While the Resound team typically spends its days helping companies develop amazing brand experiences, team members are encouraged and welcomed to contribute ideas and designs to Taftly’s product pipeline as well. As Mike Jones says, “As much as the term is overused these days, Taftly’s origins and development really are organic in nature, and everyone can contribute.”

Taftly’s apparel is currently available through taftly.com and etsy.com, but plans are in the works to expand product offerings and increase the brand’s reach.

Resound is a brand agency based in Tempe, Arizona. Since 2009, they’ve been serving clients in Arizona and across the country, building authentic brand experiences that resonate with real people (and keep them coming back for more).