Swiss Post Solutions Supports Local Charity with Annual Toy Drive

Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), an innovative leader in business process outsourcing and digitization solutions, recently concluded its Annual Toy Drive to support charitable organizations in the New York metropolitan area during the holiday season.

This year’s donations benefited the Harry H. Gordon School, an award-winning early intervention and childhood education program run by the New York League for Early Learning that serves children from birth to age five. Their award-winning programs provide assistance to more than 2,000 local children, who have developmental and learning delays and disabilities. For the eighth year in a row, SPS employees and clients donated enough toys for the entire student population of the school, which supports more than 200 special-needs preschoolers.

SPS’ Chief People Officer, Russ Cusick, said, “In the spirit of helping those who are in need during the holiday season, we are proud to continue our partnership with the New York League for Early Learning and Harry H. Gordon School in their distinctive efforts to better our community.”

SPS began its collection efforts in November at the North American headquarters located in midtown Manhattan and reached out to its clients to encourage their participation. SPS also received cash donations from employees and ran a 50/50 raffle during its annual holiday party to raise funds, which were used to purchase additional gifts.

Dan Moscatiello, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Each year, our employees have demonstrated tremendous generosity and dedication to helping our community. We are excited that these efforts to give back will once again help an important local charity complete its holiday season mission to bring toys to children in need.”

