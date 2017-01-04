Career Step COO Receives Military-Friendly Employer Award

The company’s commitment to supporting members of the military goes beyond working with students—it includes working with its own employees.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is pleased to announce that its Chief Operating Officer Nate Swanson received the Patriot Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

Mr. Swanson was nominated for the award by Judson Smith, Career Step Vice President of Continuing Education, who serves as an officer in the United States Air Force Reserves in an aeromedical evacuation squadron. The award recognizes Mr. Swanson as a patriotic employer for his support of “employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”

“Nate has been incredibly supportive of my deployments and work with the Reserves since I started with Career Step over a year ago,” Mr. Smith said. “The company’s commitment to supporting members of the military goes beyond working with students—it includes working with its own employees, and I have come to appreciate that commitment increasingly as a member of the team.”

The Patriot Award is given to supervisors of employees serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member, to applaud the accommodations made to support the Guard or Reserve member’s service. This can include providing schedule flexibility and leaves of absence if needed, granting time off before and after deployments, and caring for the Reserve or Guard member’s family.

In addition to the award for Mr. Swanson as an individual supervisor, Career Step also signed a Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve.

The pledge is only one of many ways Career Step supports the military community. More than 15,000 military spouses and service members have trained with Career Step, and the school has been recognized as a Military Friendly School™ for six years in a row. In addition to being an original member of the Military Spouse Employment Program (MSEP), Career Step is also a MyCAA-approved school and offers quarterly scholarships for military spouses in partnership with the National Military Family Association. Career Step recently donated $5,700 to the National Military Family Association’s Operation Purple® Program as part of an annual November Referral Program donation drive. To learn more about Career Step’s military-support efforts, visit CareerStep.com/military.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7836.