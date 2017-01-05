Kevin has worked so hard his first year in residential real estate and has also made his way to the top 10% for closing volume for the entire Charlotte Regional Realtor Association membership.

Kevin Ratliff, Realtor® with Pridemore Properties since Fall of 2015, is the Charlotte Regional Realtor Association’s 2016 recipient of the Vane Mingle Rookie of the Year Award. This year’s field was not narrow in selection as 40 rookie applicants were whittled down to 18 finalists. This award is presented to a new Realtor who excels in his/her new profession as well as being an active volunteer in his/her community.

Given these criteria, it’s evident why Kevin Ratliff received this prestigious award. Transitioning from a successful corporate sales career, Kevin closed 19 transactions in his first 12 months at Pridemore Properties, totaling nearly $5M in sales volume. This production places Ratliff in the top 10% of all members within the Charlotte Regional Realtors Association. What an accomplishment for Kevin’s first year as a Realtor!

When asked, Kevin is the first to say that his success has hinged on several factors: his wife Emily supported and continues to support this still new endeavor; Kevin’s clients took a chance on him and in turn have served as referrals further building Kevin’s real estate business; and, Scott Pridemore, Pridemore Properties Broker-in-Charge, made himself available to Kevin on a professional, personal and friendship level daily.

In this day and age, it’s easy, especially as a Realtor, to work from home, car, library, or local Starbucks. However, as part of Kevin’s success, he credits having a small family-owned real estate firm with a hands-on Broker-in-Charge, former Brokers-in-Charge on board, and several dedicated coworkers as its backbone to call on daily. The people are what make the business so unique and rewarding.

Embodying volunteerism as part of his every day, Kevin and his wife Emily created Claire’s Army, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing over $75,000 in assistance to families battling childhood cancer by offsetting living, travel, grocery and medical expenses. Claire’s Army has provided over 2,400 meals to families whose children are currently fighting cancer. Meals are provided to these families four nights a week, year-round. Ratliff participated in the Housing Opportunity Foundation’s 2016 Realtors Care Day event. As well, Kevin is a proud supporter of the Isabella Santos Foundation which provides funding for neuroblastoma research.

Kevin is proudly supported by his wife Emily, their three children, and the entire Pridemore Properties Team!