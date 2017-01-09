KloudScript, Inc., a community led specialty pharmacy care network, announces specialty pharmacy accreditation through the Center for Pharmacy Practice Accreditation (CPPA) with its pharmacy partner, Gateway Pharmacy of North Dakota. Gateway is the second pharmacy partner of KloudScript to jointly receive CPPA accreditation in 2016.

Gateway Pharmacy has been a cornerstone in Bismarck, Mandan and surrounding communities since 1989, when Mr. Mark Aurit, a pharmacist, opened his first of four locations. “Since Gateway Pharmacy has been around for a quarter century, our name is well known throughout the community,” said Aurit’s daughter, Briana Fluhrer, PharmD. “My father has always strived to offer value-adding services for all our pharmacies. Having a specialty care program with KloudScript seemed like the very logical next step.”

Gateway Pharmacy partnered with KloudScript in October of 2015 and has seen significant growth in their specialty business. Fluhrer explains that: “With KloudScript, we have the guidance and knowledge from people with a lot of experience in the specialty industry. All of this enables us to provide excellent customer service and care to patients in our community.”

In October of this year, KloudScript announced their first joint CPPA accreditation with its founding pharmacy partner, Doc’s Pharmacy of Illinois. This milestone marked the first time a specialty-at-retail service provider and pharmacy provider have jointly received this industry-leading accreditation. “CPPA’s accreditation of the partnership between KloudScript and its partners is a recognition of their commitment to quality and that KloudScript’s specialty pharmacy service model is aligned with the goals of improving outcomes and lowering health care costs,” said CPPA Chairman, Paul Abramowitz, Pharm.D., FASHP.

Fluhrer hopes that becoming CPPA accredited in partnership with KloudScript will have a positive impact on Gateway’s specialty business. “CPPA accreditation is confirmation we are doing things right for our patients as pharmacists and as a business. And it enables Gateway to remain a preferred pharmacy for a major payor in North Dakota. We are committed to ensuring that our patients are able to be served locally for all their prescriptions and not by mail order specialty pharmacies,” said Fluhrer.

Dr. Rinku Patel, Founder and CEO of KloudScript Inc, anticipates more network pharmacy partners to achieve the CPPA accreditation in 2017. “Having many accredited pharmacy partners in our network raises the bar for quality and performance of our specialty at retail care model.” KloudScript pharmacy partners provide care to patients locally; while KloudScript provides the necessary hub support services. KloudScript’s technology solution also enables the consistency in operations and clinical care protocols, while capturing the data necessary to track trends and reporting which is important to payors. “As more KloudScript pharmacy partners achieve joint accreditation with us to demonstrate the quality of our specialty at retail service model, we hope to partner with specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers to expand access to the limited distribution medications for our network pharmacies and the patients they service.”

About KloudScript

KloudScript is a community-led specialty pharmacy network. KloudScript partners with community retail pharmacies nationwide and collaborate with pharmaceutical manufacturers, payors and prescribers to make specialty medications available locally for patients. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, KloudScript’s health technology platform, hub support services, and national network of community retail pharmacy partners enable patients to have a single, local pharmacy home for medications and personalized care. Learn more about our growing community-led specialty pharmacy network at http://www.kloudscript.com.

About Gateway Pharmacy

Gateway Health Mart Pharmacy is owned and operated by Mark and Susan Aurit. Mark felt that his customers could be better served, Mark decided to open a pharmacy of his own. In 1989, Gateway Pharmacy was born. More than 20 years later Gateway Health Mart Pharmacy has grown to 4 locations, all conveniently located just inside Dan’s Supermarket. Gateway Health Mart Pharmacy provides a wide variety of services to its customers, including free mail out and delivery service, competitively priced prescriptions with individualized counseling, an in-house compounding lab, adult immunizations, an array of health screenings and more. To learn more about Gateway Pharmacy go to http://www.gatewaypharmacy.com.

About CPPA

The Center for Pharmacy Practice Accreditation (CPPA) is a nonprofit organization established in 2012 through a partnership of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) to recognize pharmacy practices for providing patient care services that improve health outcomes and contribute to lower healthcare costs. The CPPA mission, unique among accreditors, is to raise the level of pharmacy-delivered patient care services through accreditation and, thus, serve the public health. These three organizations saw a need to establish standards to meet the public’s need for specific, predictable, and measurable pharmacist clinical services across the medication use continuum.