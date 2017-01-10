Back Pain Centers of America We look forward to meeting attendees of the conference and discovering more about attendees who wish to explore the latest techniques in minimally invasive spine surgery

January 10, 2017 – Back Pain Centers of America (BPC), which connects people searching for solutions to their neck and back pain with a reputable physician in their area, announces an exhibitor presence at the 35th annual meeting of the International Society for Minimal Intervention in Spinal Surgery conference. This is the first year the conference will be held in the United States. The meeting will be held on January 18-20th at the Swissotel in Chicago, IL.

The annual meeting features didactic sessions focusing on the advancing field of MIS surgery, point/counterpoint debates, peer-reviewed submitted abstracts, and case-based presentations and discussions. For thirty-three years, the meeting was held in Zurich, Switzerland. In 2016, it moved to China, and now in 2017, it will be held in Chicago.

“We are excited to have our first exhibit presence at ISMISS,” said Brent Wheeler, President of Back Pain Centers of America. “We look forward to meeting attendees of the conference and discovering more about attendees who wish to explore the latest techniques in minimally invasive spine surgery.”

The conference is still open for registration at https://www.spine.org/ismiss.

About Back Pain Centers of America:

Back Pain Centers of America (BPC) has helped people find safe, reliable relief for chronic pain since 2009. The call centers match patients searching for relief for neck and back pain to reputable, board-certified healthcare practices in their geographic area. BPC has the largest network of minimally-invasive spine centers in America. This service is free to patients. For more information for patients, please visit http://www.backpaincenters.com. For spine practices interested in joining the network, please visit BackPainCentersofAmerica.com. Also follow BPC on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.