Ellevate Network, the leading global professional women’s network, announces today the appointment of Rita Gasalla as new President of the organization's chapter in Madrid. Rita Gasalla succeeds Isabel Serra, former President of the Chapter, who will continue collaborating with the Network as an advisor.

“We are delighted to welcome Rita to her new capacity and confident that she will continue with Isabel Serra's great work, providing members with opportunities to meet, learn and advance the interests of professional women,“ said Kristy Wallace, President of Ellevate Network. “Our organization has a global scope and having great professionals such as Rita Gasalla running our chapters around the world makes it possible for us to continue to grow rapidly and have an impact on issues affecting women in business around the world,” concluded Kristy.

“I am very proud of this new responsibility as President of the Chapter in Madrid of Ellevate Network and hopeful that I will be able to continue with the many achievements of Isabel Serra,” said Rita. “I count on the strong involvement shown by all members of the Chapter so far to maintain the expansion of our network by recruiting professional women committed with an impulse to our role in the business community. I will be fully invested in leveraging our common force to contribute to a fairer share of women representation in all aspects of the business world.”

Rita Gasalla is CEO of Galöw, an architecture and design firm she founded in 2001 and that under her direction has grown into a leading construction and architectural office, with clients that include Fortune 500 companies and some of Spain's leading businesses. Born to a family of industrialists, Rita is an advocate for women’s rights with a focus on the role of women in family businesses. Since 2013, Rita has also served as founder of Verve A&D in Palo Alto (CA), a fruit of her passion for the environment and for energy-efficient architecture and design. Rita is an award-winning architect formed at the School of Architecture of Universidad Politécnica de Madrid.

About Ellevate Network:

Ellevate Network (http://www.ellevatenetwork.com) is a global professional network of women committed to elevating each other through education, inspiration, and opportunity. Our mission is to close the gender achievement gap in business by providing women with a community to lean on and learn from.