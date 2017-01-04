Julio Iglesias, Jr. In-telligent gives me an intimate way to connect with my fans. With In-telligent I can do more to make sure my fans have a fantastic time, and help keep them safer when they come out to see me. It’s definitely going to create a stronger bond between us

Communications technology company In-telligent announced today that dynamic performer Julio Iglesias, Jr. has joined its platform. Iglesias, with legions of followers all over the world, has embraced In-telligent to provide his fans with an enhanced, more intimate experience than available from social media.

“I love my fans,” said Julio Iglesias, Jr. “In-telligent gives me an intimate way to connect with them. Bottom line, with In-telligent I can do more to make sure my fans have a fantastic time, and help keep them safer when they come out to see me. It’s definitely going to create a stronger bond between us!”

“We are so excited to have an International star of Julio’s stature join our platform,” said Founder and CEO Allan Sutherland. “Julio truly cares about connecting with his fans one-to-one, and through In-telligent he will be able to easily send messaging to his fans that they can read in their own language. In addition to vastly improving the connection through messaging, In-telligent allows Julio to enhance his fan’s experience and keep them safer during his concerts and events,” confirmed Founder and CEO Allan Sutherland. “Building connections is what we are all about. Helping Julio stay connected with his fans is simply amazing.”

About In-telligent

In-telligent is a communications technology company dedicated to giving peace of mind to users by enabling them to be better informed, have greater awareness, and become more deeply engaged in their communities. Safety and performance are best-in-class and is compatible with both Android and iOS powered devices. The In-telligent platform and mobile application working together ensure that users will be alerted immediately – irrespective of the notification settings on their device – because safety is critical.