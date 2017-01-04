UMA to Host Inaugural K-20 Education Summit in March We particularly encourage proposals reflecting the heart of a teacher, the vision of a leader, the spirit of a change-maker, or the passion of a practitioner.

Ultimate Medical Academy has issued a call for proposals from educators and education leaders to present at the nonprofit educational institution’s inaugural K-20 Education Summit in March.

Bringing together a wide-range of practitioners from all sectors representing primary, secondary and post-secondary education, the K-20 Summit will explore this year’s inaugural theme, “all means ALL,” a reference to facilitating advocacy and equality in education. This includes a focus on collaboration to optimize learning models that engage, retain and prepare students to-and-through post-secondary graduation and workforce career planning.

Designed to enable passionate educators to participate in a dynamic conversation about innovation in online and blended learning to support student success, the K-20 Summit will be held in Tampa on March 23 at UMA’s facility, 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., on March 24 at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, 2900 Bayport Dr., and on March 25 in conjunction with the UMA Spring Commencement at the USF Sun Dome.

“Ultimate Medical Academy is thrilled to be hosting our first K-20 Education Summit early next year,” Geordie Hyland, UMA senior vice president of Online Programs and Campus Operations, said. “We welcome teachers and education leaders to submit a proposal to share how you, your team, your organization or your institution support ‘all means ALL.’ We particularly encourage proposals reflecting the heart of a teacher, the vision of a leader, the spirit of a change-maker, or the passion of a practitioner.”

Featuring a three-track series – Leadership, Student Services, and Curriculum and Instruction – the K-20 Summit will give attendees the opportunity to participate in presentation sessions, roundtable workshops and expert discussion panels while contributing to a nationwide dialogue focused on access, persistence and advocacy.

“The goal of the K-20 Summit is to give participants, particularly those committed to the success of students facing barriers, the opportunity to help change lives by coming together to share education success stories and methods,” Hyland added.

The K-20 Summit planning committee invites proposals that:



address issues related to K-20 education across sectors

provide access to high quality education for students facing barriers

promote leadership and partnership in online and/or blended learning formats

explore issues related to college and career readiness

discuss meaningful student support for students facing barriers

advocate career pathways for “upskilling” the workforce and future advancement

examine the impact of educator effectiveness on student success.

Session proposals are due by Jan. 25, 2017 and selection results will be announced by Jan. 30, 2017. For more information, please download the Proposal Submission Guidelines and Agenda at the K-20 Summit website. Registration is also open for the K-20 Summit via the website.

