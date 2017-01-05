IIE Transactions Gets New Editor and Name

To maintain and strengthen the journal’s position as the premier research outlet focusing on industrial engineering, we must publish research articles in IISE Transactions that continue to push the boundaries of our field.

IIE Transactions, the flagship refereed journal of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers, has a new editor-in-chief and a new name. As of Jan. 1, the name of the journal is IISE Transactions, and the new editor is Jianjun (Jan) Shi of Georgia Tech.

Shi is the Carolyn J. Stewart Chair and Professor at Georgia Tech’s School of Industrial and Systems Engineering. He has years of experience with IISE Transactions and a desire to add more special issues that focus on the frontiers of ISE-related research areas, along with serving the academic and practitioner communities. Shi has served as focus issue editor, interim focus issue editor, department editor and editorial board member for the journal.

Shi is an early pioneer in researching system informatics and control for the design and operational improvements of manufacturing and service systems and has been recognized with endowed chair professorships by the No. 1 (Georgia Tech) and No. 2 (University of Michigan) industrial engineering departments in the United States.

He received IISE’s David F. Baker Distinguished Research Award and Albert G. Holzman Distinguished Educator Award and is a fellow of IISE, the American Society of Mechanical Engineering, INFORMS (the Institute of Operations Research and the Management Sciences) and the International Statistical Institute.

“To maintain and strengthen the journal’s position as the premier research outlet focusing on industrial engineering, we must publish research articles in IISE Transactions that continue to push the boundaries of our field,” Shi said. “In the years to come, IISE Transactions should continue promoting new methodological research motivated by real-world challenging problems and emphasizing interdisciplinary research.”

Outgoing Editor-in-Chief Ronald Askin, professor and director of Arizona State University’s School of Computing, Informatics and Decision Systems Engineering, called Shi a world-class researcher and outstanding mentor of junior researchers.

“He has done an excellent job as the focus issue editor for quality and reliability engineering,” Askin said. “I’m confident his vision and energy will lead to increased quality and visibility for IISE Transactions over the next four years.”

The name of the journal has been updated to reflect the name of IISE, which was changed from the Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIE) in April. IISE Transactions is published monthly. For more information about all IISE journals, go to http://www.iise.org/publications.

