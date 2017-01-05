FMS Solutions Introduces 3 HR Compliance Starter Services

FMS Solutions has partnered with MyHRConcierge, a leader in HR management and administrative services, to introduce 3 new HR Compliance Starter Services:

o HR Compliance Starter Pack for $32 per month

o ACA+ HR Compliance Starter Pack

o Employee Handbook Services

Visit myhrconcierge.com/fmsoffer.php for more details on these services.

Avoid HR Compliance “Gotchas”

“The HR compliance landscape for 2017 is likely to be even more complex than what we’ve previously seen,” said Mark Ehleben, Vice President of FMS. “How or when federal labor laws will change given the results of the presidential election is top of mind for many of the grocers we serve. We’ve partnered with MyHRConcierge so our clients have an HR compliance expert they can turn to when they need them.”

“Our Compliance Starter Services are designed for grocers who can’t afford labor compliance missteps, but don’t have a lot of budget to invest in HR resources,” noted Chris Cooley, co-founder MyHRConcierge. “For example, these services can help grocers understand and plan for the impact of the EEOC’s new Strategic Enforcement Plan as well as updates to ACA and other federal and state regulations.”

Free Month of Service – Order by Jan. 31, 2017

FMS clients get their first month of MyHRConcierge HR Compliance Starter Pack or ACA+HR Compliance Starter Pack service FREE when they order by Jan. 31, 2017.

FMS clients will receive a 10% discount on MyHRConcierge Employee Handbook Services, when they order by Jan. 31, 2017.

For more information contact Mark Ehleben, VP FMS, 877-435-9400 x1402, marke(at)fmssolutions.com, or Chris Cooley, Principal MyHRConcierge, 855-538-6947 x108, ccooley(at)myhrconcierge.com.

About FMS Solutions Holdings, LLC

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, FMS (fmssolutions.com) provides over 3,500 independent retail grocer and independent supermarket operations with financial, accounting and consulting services such as industry benchmarking, best practices, and mission-critical decision support throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

About MyHRConcierge

Faced with increasing risks from lawsuits, government inquiries and fines, many small-medium employers are looking for a simpler, more affordable way to effectively handle HR challenges. MyHRConcierge is addressing this need with knowledgeable experts backed by secure systems. We help our clients with Affordable Care Act Compliance, Employee Screening, HR Policy Development and a host other HR challenges.