One World Lab (OWL) – a company unifying all original manufacturers in the biomedical research industry together in a single place, has launched its new LIMS based interactive website, http://www.oneworldlab.com. Targeting scientists and researchers looking to purchase unique products in affordable amounts from multiple sources, the website is designed to become the most community orientated platform for researchers, allowing them to easily share reviews of reagents, protocols, data and news, with the aim of bringing valuable information together for more reproducible research.

New features have been developed in line with OWL’s vision to improve scientific research through knowledge sharing. Research news and product reviews are more accessible than before, requiring only the OWL ID (a unique identifier placed on each individual unit that tracks manufacturer name, catalogue number, and lot number) to submit a review. Protocols can now be shared within the lab or a wider audience if desired. Should data or protocols be confidential, there is the facility to set up specific research groups allowing private discussions to take place. Additionally there is the opportunity to set up laboratory notebooks for recording protocols, results and products used. All these features work in synergy to create a valuable forum for scientists all over the world.

“Prior to these improvements, both new and existing customers were restricted with their ability to provide feedback when using the OWL website,” said Michael Simson, CEO and co-founder of OWL. “We have been working extremely hard to create a website that is now easily accessible and user friendly, which can be adopted by laboratories at a greater level. I believe we have created a website, which will ultimately provide researchers with the access to the tools they need to carry out more reproducible research, and a science based community for thought-sharing while allowing a greater number of manufacturers to participate on the platform.”

To experience the new-look website and navigate around the features for yourself visit http://www.oneworldlab.com.