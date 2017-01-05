We're thrilled to collaborate with Google to help enterprise customers derive maximum value from their unstructured content.

Adlib today announced that Adlib’s Elevate™ platform will be available on the Google Cloud Platform. This strategic move marks the first step in a collaboration with Google, which will allow Adlib customers around the world to evolve how they digitally prepare, progressively process, and comprehensively action content on Google’s cloud infrastructure and applications.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Google to help enterprise customers derive maximum value from their unstructured content,” said Peter Duff, CEO of Adlib. Adlib is assisting customers with extracting high value content from immense data sets and helping identify risk in their unstructured content. Building an ecosystem of industry-leading collaborations such as this one with Google will allow its customers to act on business-critical information and prosper on a global scale. The Adlib Content Elevation Process and Adlib Elevate are answering these challenges for customers, but they’re not the only ones that are recognizing the benefits. In fact Adlib was recently highlighted in Gartner’s 2016 Market Guide to File Analysis Software.

Adlib is helping to address a gap in the market with a unique file analytics approach, which leverages the creation of standardized high-definition content and classification with built-in repeatable intelligence. “Working with Google Cloud Platform will enable us to reach remarkable levels of scalability and enable global market access. It will also help our customers proactively address opportunities and risks highlighted in their digital transformation initiatives,” stated Adlib’s Senior Vice-President Product Strategy, Cengiz Satir.

Industry adoption of file analysis technologies like Adlib Elevate is growing and predicted to jump from 10% to 50% by 2020. Given this prediction by Gartner, the introduction of Adlib Elevate to the market could not come at a better time.

Adlib has been transforming the way enterprise organizations overcome unstructured content challenges for over 15 years. Integrating with business tools, Adlib Elevate™ enables digital preparation of content for improved migration, compliance, privacy and security, digital transformation, and classification. Our Advanced Rendering-powered solutions allow over 5,500 customers globally to elevate their content and derive the insight that is needed to support critical decision-making and secure competitive advantage.

