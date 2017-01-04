AIM Appoints Manufacturers’ Representative, Mankin & Associates

AIM is pleased to announce the addition of Mankin & Associates as its new representative for AIM’s complete line of solder materials for the plumbing industry. Mankin & Associates will provide assistance to AIM customers in Iowa and Nebraska in finding optimal solutions for their soldering needs.

The experience Mankin & Associates brings will make for an excellent addition to AIM’s Plumbing Division team of representatives. With this addition, AIM will continue to solidify client relations in the Midwest.

For more information about Mankin & Associates, please visit http://mankinandassociates.com/.

About Mankin & Associates

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Des Moines, Iowa, market, Mankin & Associates is a five-person Manufacturer's Representative Agency specializing in the Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Industrial, and Municipal industries. Mankin & Associates also has a satellite office in the Omaha, Nebraska, region.

About AIM Alloys Division

AIM Alloys specializes in standard and custom industrial-grade metals and alloys for casting, plating, and soldering for the industrial and plumbing industries. AIM’s manufacturing is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified and products are manufactured using high-purity metals. AIM offers one of the most robust support systems in the industry, providing metallurgical assistance, extensive inventory, and flexibility in formulas, shapes, quantities. AIM’s direct sales force and authorized distributors and representatives guarantee reliable and immediate service. For more information on AIM Alloys, visit http://www.aimalloys.com.