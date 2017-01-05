New Sessions Announced for NVTC’s 2017 Capital Data Summit

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) announced today new panel sessions and speakers for its inaugural Capital Data Summit on February 15, 2017. The event, which will take place at the Sheraton Tysons Hotel, will feature keynote speakers and panels offering unique insights into how big data and analytics are transforming industries and producing results for organizations.

Panel sessions will be led by principals from world leading big data and analytics companies, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, top universities and municipalities and will cover such topics as the role of the chief data officer, smart cities, venture capital in big data, and future trends in big data and analytics. New sessions and distinguished panelists include:

What’s Next in Big Data & Analytics?



John Andersen, Chief Architect for National Programs, IBM Federal

Chris D’Agostino, Vice President of Technology, Capital One

Dan Denenberg, Senior Director of Informatics, FEPOC

Shannon Sullivan, Head of Federal, Google Cloud

Moderator: Chiny Driscoll, Founder and CEO, MetiStream, Inc.

Role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO)

Susan Burke, Vice President, Single Family Data Delivery Services, Freddie Mac

Scott Hallworth, Chief Data Officer & Chief Model Risk Officer, Capital One

Barney Krucoff, Chief Data Officer, District of Columbia

Moderator: Kirk Borne, Principal Data Scientist, Booz Allen Hamilton

Keynote remarks will be provided by Clarabridge Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Sid Banerjee and Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Meg Whitman.

The Capital Data Summit will also include a technology showcase at which the region’s big data and analytics companies will promote their products and services, network and connect with potential customers, partners, investors and employees.

As one of the nation’s premier high-tech centers, the Greater Washington region is home to a rapidly growing number of firms that generate significant revenue from creating, analyzing and using data, or providing the tools and skills needed to support the big data ecosystem. The Capital Data Summit will provide tremendous business development and educational value for NVTC members and the entire technology community. View the Summit agenda here.

DATE:

February 15, 2017

TIME:

7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Registration, Program and Exhibits

LOCATION:

Sheraton Tysons Hotel

8661 Leesburg Pike

Tysons, VA 22182

Directions to Sheraton Tysons Hotel

REGISTRATION:

To register as a member of the press, please contact Alexa Magdalenski at 703-904-7878, ext. 207 or email amagdalenski(at)nvtc(dot)org.

The event is free for press, but advanced registration is required. Press credentials are required for entry.

# # #

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As the largest technology council in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 300,000 employees in the region. NVTC is recognized as the nation's leader in providing its technology community with networking and educational events; specialized services and benefits; public policy advocacy; branding of its region as a major global technology center; initiatives in targeted business sectors and in the international, entrepreneurship, workforce and education arenas; and the NVTC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that supports the NVTC Veterans Employment Initiative and other priorities within Virginia's technology community. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.