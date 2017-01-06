The Christie Extreme Series ships in January 2017 with a three-year parts and labor warranty The top-of-the-line Extreme Series of flat panels continue Christie’s commitment to being an end-to-end solution provider for ProAV needs in the marketplace

Christie® welcomes the new Extreme Series to its Aspect family of LCD video wall panels. The new series consists of four models: FHD553-XE, FHD553-XE-R, FHD553-XE-H, and FHD553-XE-HR and include a range of brightness levels and feature an advanced electronics platform with an optional redundant remote power supply. Designed for impressive near-seamless video walls, the Extreme Series is the ultimate in viewing experience and will complete the Christie Aspect family to offer a full range of product options, including: bezel size, brightness, power, connectivity and price.

Featuring advanced panel matching, the brightness and color of each panel comes pre-calibrated, eliminating much of the image adjustments typically required when installing video walls. The Smart Light Control feature can automatically adjust the brightness of each panel for uniformity across the entire video wall and maintain consistent performance throughout its lifetime. With an OPS slot, these panels accept a variety of embedded processing modules, such as the Christie Phoenix™ EP, for a complete video wall solution that is perfect for critical viewing environments.

With its extremely narrow bezel, the Extreme Series is suitable for government facilities, public utilities, security and surveillance, telecommunications, and transportation. The Extreme Series is also ideal for artistic and architectural displays, corporate lobbies, higher education, retail outlets, financial institutions, and arenas and stadiums.

“Christie’s top-of-the-line Extreme Series of flat panels continue Christie’s commitment to being an end-to-end solution provider for ProAV needs in the marketplace,” said Andy Clipsham, senior product manager, Christie. “With the Performance, Ultra and Extreme Series’ of LCD panels, we have our customer’s video wall needs covered.”

The Christie Extreme Series ships in January 2017 with a three-year parts and labor warranty.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com for more information.

Follow us:

Twitter.com/christiedigital

Facebook.com/christiedigital

Linkedin.com/company/christie-digital-systems

Youtube.com/christiedigital

Instagram.com/christiedigital

#christiedigital