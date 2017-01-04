Vida Capital (“Vida”), a leading institutional asset manager focused exclusively on providing longevity-contingent investment solutions to institutions and individual investors, is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian O’Grady as Managing Director and Timothy Leung as Director of Investor Relations. Both Mr. O’Grady and Mr. Leung will report to Bill Tice, Senior Managing Director, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations at Vida.

Mr. O’Grady will be responsible for developing institutional relationships and leading capital raising activities related to Vida’s funds. Prior to joining Vida, he was the Managing Director, Head of Distribution at Mainstreet, a real estate development and acquisition firm. Previously, Mr. O’Grady has served in senior roles at Brookfield Asset Management, The Blackstone Group, Neuberger Berman, and Merrill Lynch.

Mr. Leung will be responsible for investor relations, business development, client management and new product initiatives at Vida. Prior to joining Vida, Mr. Leung was a Director, Institutional Marketing at Highland Capital Management, a multi-billion dollar alternative investment management firm that manages hedge funds, structured investment and distressed investment funds. Previously, Mr. Leung was an Investor Relations Associate at The Gores Group and began his career as an investment banker at Citigroup.

About Vida Capital Management

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Vida Capital is an institutional asset manager focused exclusively on providing longevity-contingent investment solutions to institutions and individual investors. Vida specializes in the structuring, servicing, financing, and management of life settlements, synthetic products, annuities, notes, and structured settlements. Vida’s senior management team has over 100 years of life settlements and life insurance experience and extensive knowledge of alternative investing. For more information, please visit http://www.vidacapitalinc.com.