Cure Media Group, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise focused on cancer patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups, has partnered with Be The Match®, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on saving lives through bone marrow and umbilical cord blood transplantation, announced Cure Media Group President, Michael J. Hennessy, Jr. Through this partnership, Be The Match will contribute content to Cure Media Group websites, like Cure Today and Oncology Nursing News.

In making this announcement, Michael J. Hennessy, Jr. said, “By joining forces with Be The Match®, we gain an amazing and powerful ally in the fight against blood cancer.”

Established more than 25 years ago, the Be The Match Registry®, which is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP), is the world’s largest and most diverse registry for potential bone marrow and cord blood donors, with more than 13.5 million potential marrow donors, and more than 225,000 cord blood units. Be The Match® is the work of a vast network of donors, volunteers, healthcare professionals, and researchers devoted to saving lives through bone marrow and cord blood transplants.

According to Be The Match®, every three minutes someone is diagnosed with blood cancer. For those blood cancer patients who need a bone marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant as their best chance for a cure, 70 percent will not have a fully matched donor in their family. Be The Match® helps those in need of a life-saving transplant by finding the match they need. For more information or to donate, visit: BeTheMatch.org.

About CURE Media Group: CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as CURE Connections®; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is part of the Plainsboro, N.J.-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® (http://www.onclive.com) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.