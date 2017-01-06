What: Security Innovation’s Jonathan Petit, Senior Director of Research will be joined by fellow industry thought-leaders discussing the Key Findings from the 2016 Automated Vehicles Symposium (AVS16) at this year’s TRB Annual Meeting. This workshop brings the highlights from the AVS16, including several of the most significant plenary presentations and the most productive of the 22 breakout sessions that offered more in-depth consideration of the key issues associated with road vehicle automation. Additional information about the session can be found here: https://annualmeeting.mytrb.org/interactiveprogram/Details/5340

Who: Since 2002, Security Innovation has been a trusted partner to organizations that want to understand where their applications are vulnerable and rollout a secure and repeatable software development lifecycle (SDLC). Security Innovation helps organizations protect sensitive data in the most challenging environments - IoT, automobiles, mobile devices and in the cloud. By leveraging secure coding and embedded systems design skills, our experts help secure automotive communication systems, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), over-the-air (OTA) updates, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and any other electronic control unit (ECU).

Why: Jonathan Petit is an industry innovator and connected car security expert. In his well-publicized research, Dr. Petit was able to fool a self-driving car into thinking there were other cars and pedestrians around it, potentially stopping the vehicle in its tracks. This was achieved with only $60 worth of equipment bought over the counter. Dr. Petit and others in the Security Innovation Embedded team help integrate security into connected vehicle applications and software.

Who Should Attend: Automotive cybersecurity experts, including automakers, automotive software providers, security researchers and others in the automotive industry.

When:

Sunday, January 8, 2017

9:00am – 12:00pm

Where:

The Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt Vernon Pl NW

Washington, DC 20001

Media Contact:

Gene Carter

Director of Product Management

Security Innovation

978-225-3942

gcarter(at)securityinnovation(dot)com

http://www.securityinnovation.com