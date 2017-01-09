MRPR Announces Merger with Rhoades, Doehrer & Associates

MRPR

MRPR of Southfield, Michigan and Rhoades, Doehrer & Associates (RDA) of Saline, Michigan are pleased to announce the merger of the two firms effective January 1, 2017. “We are extremely excited to bring these two teams together under the MRPR name,” says Angela Mastroionni, Managing Principal of MRPR. “Rhoades, Doehrer & Associates specialize in Client Accounting and Business Advisory Services, while MRPR has specialized in traditional Audit/Assurance Services, Tax Compliance and Consulting. The merger allows us to leverage our complimentary expertise and best practices providing optimal solutions to our clients and prospects. We will be well positioned to service clients and their ever changing accounting, tax and advisory needs.”

Mastroionni will remain responsible for the overall management of the combined firm, including the Southfield office. Kim Rhoades, of RDA, and Steven Everson, of MRPR, will co-manage the Saline and Ann Arbor offices. The Saline office will remain at its current location through the 2017 busy season to allow a smooth transition of client services. In May 2017, the firm will be combining its current Ann Arbor office and the Saline office at a new south Ann Arbor location.

“We are seeing an ever increasing demand for accounting and controllership services within our client base and with prospects, not to mention the technology changes facing them. The RDA team brings a wealth of accounting and technology solutions and consulting experience to the table in this area. Our combined talents will allow us to continually evolve and innovate to not only maintain but to be one step ahead of client demands.”

Kim Rhoades, Robert Doehrer and William Rittinger, all of RDA, will become Principals of MRPR. Rhoades, founder of RDA, states, “MRPR is a well-respected firm and we are thrilled to be joining hands. Our client base will benefit from access to new services and expanded expertise. Our firms are like-minded, like-sized and have very similar cultures which is important for the combined firm’s people and clients.”

Greg Zink, Principal of MRPR, adds, “This merger is significant and benefits the future success of both firms’ clients and employees. We look to bolster MRPR’s brand name, growth and capabilities in the Southeastern Michigan area while bringing a stronger firm presence and more opportunities to the forefront when recruiting entry-level and experienced staff – CPA candidates and non-CPA accountants.”

MRPR is a certified public accounting and business advisory firm with offices in Southfield and Ann Arbor, Michigan. As a part of the SE Michigan business community since 1974 and leader among Michigan CPA firms, MRPR serves privately owned middle-market companies in various industries, including manufacturing and distribution, construction and real estate, transportation, engineering and professional service firms and technology and software. MRPR also performs audits of employee benefit plans and not-for-profit organizations. Team members at MRPR are dedicated to and trained to deliver Five Star Client Service. MRPR’s mission is to strive to be valuable to clients by providing proactive, relationship driven service, while being a great place to work and grow for their people. Contact MRPR at (248) 357-9000 or visit online at http://www.mrpr.com.