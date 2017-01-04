Experts to Share C-Suite Talent and Workforce Priorities for 2017

The Leadership Group (LG) will host a webcast to discuss the results of a recent, survey regarding talent and workforce priorities of C-Suite top executives including attracting and retaining talent, corporate culture, onboarding plans, turnover reduction, succession plans, compensation programs, and more.

This free webcast scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 1:00 P.M. CST will feature Joe Nogal, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Eli's Cheesecake Company, who will weigh in with his perspective on the survey results. The Leadership Group’s founder, John Liacone will moderate the discussion, and share the results of the C-Suite talent survey, followed by a question and answer session.

“The national survey covered a range of topics focused on talent and workforce priorities for the coming year,” states John Liacone, Founder of The Leadership Group. “This webcast will share some very insightful survey results, along with the unique perspective of our panelist.”

Survey results are sponsored by The Overture Group, a leading search and compensation consulting firm. The webcast is free to both members and non-members of the Leadership Group and all attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the survey report. To register for the C-Suite Talent and Workforce Priorities for 2017 webcast, click here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8811320538511199492

About The Leadership Group Chicago

Established in 2009, the Leadership Group (LG) is a career development and networking organization that brings an elite group of executives together to uniquely provide information, education, resources, professional development and support of its members.

About The Overture Group

The Overture Group is a premier search and compensation consulting firm with offices in Lisle, Illinois and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Overture Group helps their clients attract, motivate, and retain key talent. The company is a member of the American Institute of CPA’s (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI), Illinois Manufacturers Association (IMA), Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), The Private Director’s Association (PDA), The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), Vistage, The ESOP Association, WorldatWork, The Association Forum (AF) and LG (Leadership Group CFO | CEO). For more information, please call 630-352-4029, visit their website at: http://www.TheOvertureGroup.com.