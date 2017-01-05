Cord Master Engineering Recertifies AS9100C Quality Program

National Quality Assurance is Cord Master's quality program auditor. AS9100C certification is critical to our operating model

Cord Master Engineering achieved recertification of their A9100C quality program. The certificate is valid until September 14, 2018 for manufacturing services for molded and non-molded wire harnesses, cable assemblies, electronic components and assemblies for military, aerospace and industrial markets.

“AS9100C certification is critical to our operating model,” said Luis Teixeira, Chief Operating Officer at Cord Master Engineering. “Besides the fact that so many of our customers require AS9100C, we have integrated the quality program into our daily business here. We don’t just pay lip service to AS9100C. We walk the walk every day.”

About Cord Master Engineering

Cord Master Engineering is an ISO-9001, AS-9100C and HUBZone certified build-to-print contract manufacturer of custom wire harnesses, cable assemblies, avionics box builds and low smoke zero halogen power cords. Our services also include a wide variety of lead tinning applications. We are located in North Adams, MA. Call 413-664-9371 or visit http://www.cordmaster.com for more information today.