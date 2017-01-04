World’s First Tablet for the Blind to be Showcased at CES 2017

Blitab makes the world's first tablet for the blind BLITAB is a great example for how creative design and high-tech innovation can improve social change and enhance the digital wellbeing of blind people.

Austrian startup and EIT Digital Challenge winner Blitab Technology will be one of the biggest European disruptive innovations to be presented at CES 2017, the global consumer electronics tradeshow taking place in Las Vegas from 5-8 January.

BLITAB developed the first tablet device that creates tactile Braille and graphics for blind and visually impaired people. To produce tactile Braille the tablet uses smart micro fluids to develop small physical bubbles instead of a screen display.

Blitab Technology recently took first first place in the Digital Wellbeing category of the 2016 EIT Digital Challenge, and aims to improve the social wellbeing and digital inclusion of people who may have had difficulty accessing the digital world until now.

“BLITAB is a great example for how creative design and high-tech innovation can improve social change and enhance the digital wellbeing of blind people. At CES we’re looking forward to meeting potential customers. We have big plans for our technology,” says Kristina Tsvetanova, founder of BLITAB Technology.

EIT Digital itself will also be attending the conference and will be showcasing two of its own initiatives Fit to Perform and Life-Time Awareness alongside one of EIT Digital’s supported startups, Origone, a cyber security scaleup that recently joined the EIT Digital Accelerator:



Fit to Perform, an EIT Digital innovation activity has developed a wearable that tackles health risks for professional truck drivers by monitoring drivers’ vital signs. By informing both drivers and haulage companies on safe driving limits it aims to increase road safety and improve profit margins for the transportation sector.

Life-Time Awareness is an EIT Digital innovation activity developed an application embedded in battery-powered devices to estimate their remaining lifetime accurately. It led to the creation of a startup called Wisebatt, founded by EIT Digital Doctor School graduate Wilfried Dron. It addresses OEMs, hardware and software designers, and support services providers.

Origone's software provides large corporates and SMEs with comprehensive protection against ever-changing email malware threats, such as ‘phishing' and Trojan Horses, that can cause havoc at organizations.

